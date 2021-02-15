Drew Pinsky, known in public circles as Dr. Drew, had a conversation with another doctor regarding Covid-19 and affiliated topics like face masks, lockdowns, and the vaccine. As has become far too common in recent months, the video was taken down as being against community standards since they weren’t sitting around echoing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s narrative of fear and compliance.

But the good doctors were expressing their trained medical opinions. This should abide perfectly with the left’s calls to “listen to the science.” Nevertheless, their version of science ran contrary to the fearmongering view of the coronavirus, so the video was removed. A week later, Dr. Drew took to Twitter to call out YouTube’s hypocrisy:

“Last week, YouTube struck down my video with another physician. Youtube is presumably allowing non-medical professionals to dictate the accuracy of medical information, which violates their own policy and CDA 230. Do you trust a 23yr old computer coder with your life?”

There are certain narratives that are allowed by Big Tech regardless of the narrator. A popular video, which I will not link to so as not to get it even more views than it already has, claimed to prove the Covid-19 vaccines are effective. The problem is the video was put together by an English professor with no scientific training. The “evidence” was like a junior high explanation of how vaccines work, and it was factually wrong. The video focused on standard vaccine usage of weak, dead, or inactive germs to promote antibody formation. But the mRNA Covid vaccine does not invoke this process. Nevertheless, the inaccurate video remains while the perspectives of two doctors have been removed.

Someone without medical training who promotes the efficacy of triple-face-masks are allowed to say anything on Big Tech “platforms,” but medical doctors who go against the accepted narrative are censored. Trust the science? Nope.

