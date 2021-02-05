California Governor Gavin Newsom may be facing a very stiff challenge to his office with recall efforts closing in on enough signatures, but he doesn’t have many opponents to worry about in Hollywood. They generally adore him, not just because he’s a fellow radical progressive Democrat but because he treats them special. In California, “Hollywood Privilege” is real and worthy of big players in Tinseltown to support heavily.

One such Newsom-lover is Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, who has just maxed out on his household donations to the Governor’s efforts to retain his seat in the Governor’s Mansion.

. @netflix CEO Reed Hastings loves @GavinNewsom and all the lockdowns. He just maxed out to the worst Governor in America. @recallgavin2020 https://t.co/SelHHr806v — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 5, 2021

According to public filings with the California Secretary of State, Hastings and his wife have donated $124,000 dollars as of yesterday to the Newsom For California Governor 2022 fund. Their donations represent the maximum allowable by state law.

Newsom’s lockdowns over COVID-19 have been one of the biggest reasons this third recall effort seems to be on track to success. Not only are they destroying the state’s economy, but they’re not working. California has become the epicenter of widespread coronavirus infections and deaths despite having the most draconian measures in the nation. Then, he made some enemies from the left by reacting to his impending recall by lifting restrictions.

Ric Grenell, who Tweeted about the donation from Hastings, is our favorite to run against Newsom should he face a recall election.

Lockdowns that are harming average citizens and destroying small businesses are actually benefitting Hollywood with Gavin Newsom giving them special privileges. Of course radical progressives at Netflix, including their CEO, adore their Governor.

