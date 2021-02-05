Lou Dobbs has been canceled by Fox News following a lawsuit filed by SmartMatic. It’s a despicable and cowardly move, one we’ve grown to expect from the former favorite news channel among conservatives. Was Dobbs’ sacking just the beginning or is it intended as the end to stave off the lawsuit?

It’s notable that neither Tucker Carlson nor Sean Hannity have been canceled. They and other Fox News hosts have talked about or had guests who talked about Dominion Voting Systems and their alleged role in voter fraud. According to 100PercentFedUp:

What the hell is going on with Fox News? When are they going to start standing up for their hosts and for their right to investigate stories that are important to Americans (like voter fraud), even if they aren’t popular with the Left?

Fox News and their Fox Business channel have been hemorrhaging viewers since the 2020 election. But Dobbs, Hannity, and Carlson have been among the few bright spots with less of a decline than other shows. Their willingness, though lukewarm at times, to show support for President Trump and to call out allegations of voter fraud from Democrats has continued to endear them to Trump’s base even as many leave the network altogether.

100PercentFedUp continued:

Dobbs’ program, which airs twice nightly at 5 and 7 p.m. Eastern on the Fox Business Network, will have its final airing Friday, according to a Fox News representative who confirmed the cancellation. Starting next week, the program will be called “Fox Business Tonight,” with rotating substitute hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman, who filled in for Dobbs on Friday.

Dobbs, 75, remains under contract at Fox News, but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company’s networks again. In addition to his Fox Business Network program, he occasionally turned up on the Fox News Channel as a commentator.

The cancellation comes a day after voting software company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News and three of its hosts — Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro. The company claims the hosts perpetuated lies and disinformation about Smartmatic’s role in the election, damaging its business and reputation.

It seems unlikely Dobbs was singled out for being the most controversial as some would say Bartiromo has been an even stauncher supporter of President Trump as well as showing a willingness to cross the line when it comes to exposing voter fraud. Pirro may fall into the same category. If Fox News is forced to remove their most popular conservative hosts, are they just going to become another CNN?

If Dobbs is the only one canceled, then we can assume a backroom deal was reached between Fox News and SmartMatic. If the lawsuit continues, expect more firings as Fox tries to feed the alligators in hopes they’ll be eaten last.

