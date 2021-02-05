With Hunter Biden’s addiction-recovery memoir about to hit the shelves, it goes without saying that the press will be asking carefully crafted questions about the President’s troubled son.

Article originally published at Zero Hedge.

Of course, one wouldn’t be wrong to expect a flurry of pre-Trump softballs such as “how has Hunter’s struggle with addiction impacted his family?” Or “Have Joe and Hunter discussed which flavor of ice cream tastes best during recovery?”

During Friday’s otherwise milquetoast White House press briefing, however, the New York Post‘s Steven Nelson asked about Hunter’s sizeable stake in a Chinese investment vehicle – which is of particular note in light of Hunter’s December announcement that he’s under federal investigation for potential tax fraud and money laundering connected to his international business dealings.

In response to Nelson’s question, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied that the younger Biden has been “working to unwind his investment“, before referring the reporter to Hunter’s legal team.

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Hunter Biden still having a 10% stake in a Chinese investment firm formed with State-owned entities: "He has been working to unwind his investment." pic.twitter.com/H9Zq6LT3wQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2021

The fact that Hunter Biden hasn’t yet unwound his China investments, which he said he would do in late December, should remain an ongoing red flag deserving of regular follow-up by the press – particularly in light of a Senate report which concluded Hunter raised “counterintelligence and extortion” concerns and may have participated in sex trafficking. What’s more, the world is waiting to see exactly how his father, President Biden, will engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping – who has ‘urged cooperation to reboot the global economy.’

We wonder how much longer it will take for him to divest?

