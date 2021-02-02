When MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell went on the Newsmax show, “American Agenda,” he was supposed to talk about the cancel culture that forced his banning on Twitter and removal of his product from multiple “woke” retail outlets. But as the conversation turned to voter fraud and evidence he has been trying to present, things got ugly.

And now @newsmax is gone too. There is no news source in this country. It is all one party propaganda. https://t.co/p2GQ7x7Map — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 2, 2021

Anchor Bob Sellers quickly cut off the conservative firebrand when he brought up voting machines. “Well, first mine was taking down because we have all this election fraud with these Dominion machines — we have 100 percent proof…”

Newsmax has been sued by Dominion Voting Machines for reports that their voting equipment and software was part of the rampant election fraud that subverted the results of the election and gave Joe Biden the victory. This prompted an awkward moment as Sellers began reading the legal notice prepared for instances like these while Lindell continued to speak about it.

Social media users weren’t happy with the exchange.

So @Newsmax won’t let their guest speak because they are scared CNN will get them taken down. The soviet style censorship has reached next level. Scary — Melissa (@TheRightMelissa) February 2, 2021

WATCH: Newsmax Host Has Mike Lindell on to Talk About Tech Censorship — Ends Up Censoring Him As Well — Then Storms Out of Studio https://t.co/tZq5HBGX7F via @gatewaypundit — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) February 2, 2021

I wonder if this Newsmax anchor is related to Chris Wallace? Or Shep Smith? https://t.co/I8RwnhdTrZ — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 2, 2021

With the fall of Fox News as the preeminent “right-leaning” mainstream media outlet, Newsmax has been trying to work their way into the mix with some success. But they have made some mistakes along the way and alienated the base that had turned to them following the election day betrayal by Fox News. The lawsuit by Dominion exacerbated their position as they lurched to the murky middle. But some have pointed out that their attempts to subdue Dominion’s lawsuit have not been received well.

Worth noting — I asked a source at Dominion Voting Systems recently if the company was satisfied with the walk-backs by media outlets who'd received litigation warnings and was told: "Dominion found the clarifications from Fox News and NewsMax bizarre and wholly unsatisfying." https://t.co/3zY51QQ44B — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) February 2, 2021

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Sellers proceeds to read off a statement saying “there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view.”

After silencing his guest, Sellers has the audacity to say that he wants to talk to Lindell about cancel culture.

“We don’t want to relitigate the accusations that you’re making Mike,” Sellers asserts as Lindell gets increasingly agitated by the interruption.

“You’re going to suppress, just like Twitter,” Lindell says as the host continues to speak over him. Sellers then asks if Lindell thinks it will be a temporary ban, and the MyPillow owner attempts to explain that he is reviewing more evidence of fraud on Friday.

Sellers, clearly frustrated by the exchanged, stormed off the set.

If you thought Newsmax was going to be the answer to a failing Fox News, think again. They’re just as beholden to corporate interests, leftist talking points, and faux-conservative propaganda. They’re the controlled opposition.

