President Trump will not be convicted in the Senate impeachment trial. If he doesn’t show up to defend himself, he will not be convicted. There isn’t enough evidence to convict him of anything and only partisan hackery (plus a handful of NeverTrump “Republicans”) will mean any votes at all. This will not be based on evidence. Those who vote to convict will be doing so out of hatred.

But that doesn’t mean he should skip the trial. It’s a forum through which to present evidence of voter fraud, something he wasn’t given in the weeks between the election and Joe Biden’s inauguration. Now, he gets his day, even if not in court. But he can have another day as well, and it doesn’t have to happen before the Senate trial. Through a writ of quo warranto, the President’s team can present all of the evidence.

There are many reasons he should do this, which I discussed in-depth on today’s episode of NOQ Report. First and foremost, it will give whatever authorities still exist out there an opportunity to do the right thing and correct the fraudulent election. It’s a longshot at this late stage, but whether through military intervention or Supreme Court primacy, there’s an ever so slight chance we can truly evict Joe Biden from the Oval Office before 2025.

Second, he needs to let his supporters know he’s still fighting. This is important for his future plans, whether that means a 2024 run, TrumpTV, a SuperPAC, or anything else in politics.

Third, we need those who oppose him and/or support Joe Biden to know what we already know, that the “occupant of the White House” is there illegitimately. This is important in order to take away whatever mandate he feels he has as he pushes forth a radical agenda.

There are more reasons that I discuss in this episode, but these three are enough. Heck, any one of them are enough of a reason when we consider the lack of necessity to present evidence in his defense against the sham impeachment trial.

The people need to hear the truth that mainstream media, Democrats, many Republicans, Big Tech, and the judiciary refused to let them hear. And they need to hear it from Trump and his team.

