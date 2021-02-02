Gab.com is an online community where freedom of speech is paramount, and it explains it is not the website’s job to fact check “political opinions, news, history, math problems, memes, or anything else.”

Article by Bob Unruh originally published at WND.

With those goals, it’s not surprising that it’s been banned from app stores and deplatformed by a long list of Silicon Valley interests.

But now, Gab CEO Andrew Torba, who signs off on his commentaries with “Jesus is King,” explained what’s happening is “The Silent Christian Secession.”

He says in recent days his company has been thrown out by a bank, a server-hardware company, an infrastructure analysis software operation and an accountant.

“We’ve been deplatformed by 25+ service providers including both app stores, PayPal, dozens of payment processors, hosting providers, email services, and more,” he said.

It just means that he knows God “is working to separate the wheat from the chaff. This deplatforming inevitably reforms Gab into an even more resilient community, business, and platform. We don’t just sit around and whine when these things happen, we immediately get to work.”

He said the issue is that many Christians believe the mantra to “be in the world, but not of the world” but think that still means giving “our money, time and data” to enemies.

“This has got to stop, right now,” he writes online.

“I am in the process of transitioning every part of my financial expenses to support Christian businesses, Christian media companies, Christian content creators, and Christian people,” he explained. “I am done giving my money to The Enemy and funding the destruction of our country and values. I encourage everyone else to do the same. If they are not serving God, they are serving Satan and I’m simply not going to fund that activity.”

He asked his readers to “examine the businesses, brands, and media companies you currently support both financially and with your time. If they are virtue signaling critical theory nonsense or owned by demons you should immediately stop paying them and using their services.”

This, he said, is “about building our own Christian economy. One without cancel culture. One that doesn’t embrace the demonic and degenerate cult religion of critical theory.”

He explained that’s no more than a “pathetic subversion of well-meaning Christians, churches, and Christian values in general. It lures decent God-fearing people into practicing a false and demonic pseudo-religion designed to accelerate their spiritual and literal demise. It preys on the malleable minds of our youth. It enslaves those who practice it and seeks to destroy those who do not.”

He said the demonic must be thrown out, and the Gospel of Jesus pursued.

“Talk to your kids about these things. Homeschool them if at all possible. Cut the cable cord. Delete the Big Tech apps from their phones and your own. We have a lot of work to do, but remember that we have the Creator of the Universe on our side. Through Him all things are possible.”

He said a friend called this campaign “the silent secession.”

“At the moment this secession is largely digital and economic, not geographical, but perhaps that will change at some point in the future. I, for one, am in full support of Jesusland,” he wrote.

America became a nation on the foundation of Christianity, but “the second that changed is the second the destruction began,” he said.

“Our Christian ‘kindness’ and ‘tolerance’ have fueled our own destruction and have been weaponized against us. Tolerance is not a Christian virtue. We are commanded to hate that which is evil (Psalm 97:10, Romans 12:9) not to fund it and give our time to it.”

His website explains his company has three jobs: building tech that empowers speech, prevent and removing an illegal activity in his community, and making money for the growth of the platform.

