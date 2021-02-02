President Donald J. Trump recently warned, “Be careful what you wish for.” It is not a new saying, yet it has stood the test of time as an accurate warning for the wise among mankind. Sadly, those possessing wisdom, much like those with common sense, have become scarce, whether via censorship, banning, or outright assault. The rest of humanity is far too busy falling to the ground in tears from being “misgendered” (or rioting, looting, and committing violence) to acquire wisdom and common sense, much less practice the use of them. As a result, we now find ourselves in a dystopian hell that George Orwell would likely find surreal.

Albert Einstein once said insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result. Without question, in my mind, we are living in an insane world. Perhaps it is time to do things differently. If Americans wish to live in a free country, one in which their Constitutional rights are protected, it is time to step out of the comfort zone and do what once seemed unfathomable.

Generally, we abhor cancel culture. It is mob tyranny. The rules, however, have changed. The mob is coming for us. We either defend those rights or submit to tyranny. Rational, logic thought is not in the wheelhouse of many, regardless of political affiliation. As such, many must learn lessons the hard way, by experiencing the consequences of their actions. Think of it as “tough love” for the sake of America. Waking the “woke” requires two actions. First, take back the power given to the tyrants. Second, the leftists what they claim to want – in reverse.

The GOP has long billed itself as the “only thing standing between the Constitution and socialism.” To be blunt, if that is all we have protecting the Constitution and our rights, we are doomed. Feckless is an understatement. Self-absorbed, childish, pompous, directionless, greedy, impotent, narcissistic, melodramatic, self-righteous, hypocritical, emotionally-unstable, and perceptually-handicapped? Yes, and all understatements. The same terms apply to Democrats. There may be a handful from either side who seemingly attempt to act with integrity, but too few to matter. Both sides seem indistinguishable from the other. Using investigations and “hearings,” elected officials play assigned roles in the pretend game of “getting things done,” elected officials conduct “investigations” and “hearings” to pretend “action” is taking place. These officials spend more time preening in front of cameras or on social media than legislative work.

Far from being isolated behaviors, this has become standard operating procedure in Washington D.C. Legislation is never “clean,” as each side attempts to sneak in big payoffs and to industries and corporations now banning and canceling Americans from flights, communication, banking, legal services, college access, and city services/contracts. Outrageous demands of rescinding college degrees based on political affiliation are typical now. The “Hold my Beer” actions of these childish simpletons will escalate unless confronted with equal oppositional force. No, not violence, but by being forced to live by the very rules they force upon others.

The power exerted by politicians, Big Tech, and corporations is power we willingly gave, and continue to give, them. Does that mean we are powerless and forced to submit to the tyranny? Not hardly. It simply means it is time to take that power back. What these myopic, simple-minded creatures fail to realize is that we, the people, ultimately have the power. It is time to take that power back, completely and unequivocally. It is simply a matter of giving them a taste of their own medicine, so to speak. The key to winning is participation. Every American who believes in the Constitution and living in a free society must engage in the battle. The time for complacency and apathy is gone. Americans have a decision to make: action or submission.

Seizing power back from feckless politicians will be relatively easy, given the actions of the Big Tech, leftist media elites, and corporate “Hold my Beer” participants. Stop listening, stop clicking, completely shut them out. Cancel culture needs to meet cancel culture. It will be frustrating and inconvenient at times, but it is time to exercise our rights while we have them. If you own stock in Amazon, Google, Facebook, Twitter, or any company actively supporting Big Tech tyranny or supporting it, dump the stock. Now. Reinvest in companies and startups that research shows are dedicated to ensuring and promoting constitutionally protected rights and end-user security. One does not need to be a stockbroker to see future investment windfalls will be found in freedom-promoting and freedom-adhering businesses.

If you sell your products/goods on Amazon or through Google, stop. Likewise, if you buy any products through these Big Tech oligarchs or advertise with them, stop. There is absolutely nothing available online or through one of these companies that is worth the cost of your freedom or your soul. If nothing else, the Covid-19 shutdowns had one positive outcome: learning survival is not contingent on many of the things once enjoyed.

If you are a business owner or employer, the rules of the game have changed for you, as well. As seen countless times this week, it appears any employee who has attended a peaceful protest can now be fired. Political discrimination is now permitted and encouraged. As such, one can only assume any employee who attended a Black Lives Matter and/or Antifa protest can now be fired, without any other cause. The time has come to clean your organizations of leftist “radicals” and only employ those who support the U.S. Constitution and freedom. If the left can do it to those of opposing political views, so can the right. For now, we still live in a free country. Playing by the same rules is, after all, what fairness and equality is all about, is it not?

The rules of the left currently entail only selling or providing goods and services based on political affiliation. So, if you are the owner of a conservative social media company, such as Gab, it is time to start banning, blocking, “de-platforming” all leftist-aligned users. News organizations and media elites which lean to the left should also be banned. After all, per the left, doing so will “prevent violence.” To be blunt: Silence the left in the same way being done to the right – without cause, notice, appeal, or conscience. Simply “delete” Big Tech, partisan media, and every corporation/company involved in the “canceling” of constitutional rights. Delete every employee who does not align with your personal political beliefs. Do it now.

Sadly, while most Americans were busy working, paying bills, paying taxes, and obeying laws, the left took the country hostage through riots, looting, assaults, murders, and the burning of cities. It was done with the consent and assistance of politicians (on both sides), the media, Hollywood, Big Tech, and attention-seeking companies/corporations. The money used to fund the anarchy came from Americans, in the form of tax dollars and money spent on goods/services from “woke” companies. Taking back power involves cutting off that supply of money. It will mean doing without movies, some name-brand sneakers, social media, even nightly news. It entails canceling credit cards and accounts with virtue-signaling banks.

In a few months, the cost of the left’s war on all thing Trump will be revealed. Those who participated are about to receive the bill. Tax revenues, used to fund all the liberal wet dreams and other “pork,” are expected to be catastrophically down. The cost did not matter to the TDS-impaired. Now, the time to pay the piper is at hand. With each elimination of someone who dares to hold an opposing view, more tax revenues and contributions are depleted. Perhaps the greatest wake-up call for the “woke” would be upwards of 100 million people getting purged and signing up for government hand-outs. The canceled could focus instead on firing up voters and effecting political change. Embrace the left’s community organizing strategy, play by the same rules the left has and use those rules against them.

For parents, taking your power back involves rethinking public education, including colleges/universities. Sacrificing your children on the alter of political correctness and liberal insanity does more harm than good. Homeschooling is not an option for everyone, but if humanly possible, get your child/children out of public school. Unless or until public schools refrain from being bastions of political indoctrination and moral irrelevancy, it is the single most dangerous place to be.

If we can be canceled, so can they. The left rambles on about “fairness” and “equality.” Well, this is fairness and equality. Without even realizing it, the left has already brought much of this to pass. They simply remain too ignorant to realize it. For example, as some leftist reads this, no doubt foaming at the mouth in rage, ready to get to the comment section to spew hate, they will discover they are no longer able. The left’s Big Tech masters have silenced even their own slaves by demanding the comments section be shut down. Funny, isn’t it? In their quest to have their masters silence opposing thought, the left is limited in expressing itself. What a pity. In the words recently spoken by the greatest president I believe this country has ever had, “Be careful what you wish for.”

