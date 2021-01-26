While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer whines about impeachment for the sake of “healing,” it seems practically impossible he will get his wish. A vote prompted by Rand Paul to declare the impeachment of a private citizen unconstitutional was supported by 44 other Senators.

The Senate just voted on my constitutional point of order. 45 Senators agreed that this sham of a “trial” is unconstitutional. That is more than will be needed to acquit and to eventually end this partisan impeachment process. This “trial” is dead on arrival in the Senate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

An impeachment conviction against Donald Trump would require two-thirds of the Senate. If we assume Senator Pat Leahy can still vote despite the unprecedented move to have him preside over the impeachment, then Democrats would need 67 total votes. At this point, it seems the best they can get is 55. According to The Epoch Times:

Republican Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Pat Toomey (Pa.) voted with Democrats to reject Paul’s order, suggesting the five senators will vote to convict Trump. Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his first impeachment trial in early 2020.

The Senate ultimately voted 55–45 to table Paul’s point of order, meaning that the impeachment trial will go forward. The House voted to impeach Trump earlier this month on the sole impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection,” with Democrats claiming he incited violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Trump called on the protesters not to engage in violent acts and later told them to “go home in peace.”

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, and the first president to undergo an impeachment trial after leaving office. Ahead of the vote, Paul warned that he wanted to force his colleagues to go on the record.

But this is more than just a good sign for President Trump. It also marks the clearest line in the sand ahead of the impeachment trial of which Republicans are opposed to him and his supporters. None of the five Republicans who voted to table Paul’s motion are surprising, but now they’re officially on record as hating the GOP base that put them in office.

The second impeachment is a huge distraction, perhaps even more than the first. The five GOP Senators who support it are running cover for the disastrous Biden agenda and helping to dismiss discussions surrounding election manipulation.

