An estimated 12,000 illegal-alien criminals will be released every month into American communities as a result of President Biden’s executive actions, warns former White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Article by Bob Unruh originally published at WND.

Biden’s orders have included a 100-day “moratorium” on deportations, which already has drawn a legal challenge from border state Texas, and the release of all detainees “immediately.”

“This is the most extreme directive, I would argue, really in the history of modern law enforcement that’s ever been issued,” Miller said of the moratorium in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday.

He explained that the order from acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske has only “narrow exceptions,” so most aliens who fall short of the “terrorist” label could not be deported any longer.

“But the 180,000 people that ICE removed last year? Those same 180,000 people could not be removed this year as a result of that deportation moratorium. Of those 180,000, Tucker, 92% of them are criminals, either charged or convicted of a crime,” Miller said.

“In this memo there is no exceptions clause for criminals, I repeat, there is no exceptions clause for criminals.”

Miller said that means, operationally, that “the work of ICE officers will grind to a halt beginning February 1st.”

“Why February 1st? Because that’s the date by which ICE has to come up with implementing guidance for the memo,” Miller said.

Follow NOQ Report on



“And so every sheriff’s office, every police department, every correctional facility in the country that for years has been handing over illegal aliens to ICE to pick them up and take them home, which is the bread and butter of ICE’s work, all of those people will not get picked up any more,” he said. “Why won’t they get picked up? Because you cannot arrest someone you can’t deport. That’s a foundational principle to immigration law. ICE is not a jail. ICE has detention exclusively for staging people for removal. You cannot pick up somebody that you’re not going to remove.”

See the interview:

Miller said that in just a few days, about 12,000 criminals a month are going to be released into U.S. communities.

“I’m basing that 12,000 number on what the average was last year on the number of arrests that were given in a particular month, or how many arrests were made in a particular month,” he said. “It could actually be higher than that because last year with the pandemic obviously numbers went down a bit. With the vaccine, you’d expect them to go back up. So 12,000 to 15,000 criminals a month … are going to be loosed back into U.S. communities.”

Even worse is that the order also prohibits deportation of those who come into the country legally but refuse to go home when ordered, such as students and workers on temporary visas.

He explained the order means that aliens, including criminals, cannot be removed even if they’ve been ordered to leave.

“The whole system is dismantled,” Miller said.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.