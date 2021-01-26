National Guard troops were sent to Washington, ostensibly to protect the precious politicians and THEIR capitol from the dredges of humanity, i.e. from the austere pruning shears of the taxable land-dwellers. But maybe that wasn’t the primary reason. Maybe there was a subliminal Freudian message: That message might be:

“Don’t forget we’ve got soldiers in our happy (actually unhappy) ‘shining city on a hill’ so we can have war whenever we want. We can send them over there on your dime and we can point their guns at you over here, still on your dime. Citizens, taxpayers be damned, we are the Washington governing class.”

Probably Freud would agree; either as a psychologist or as a pacifist.

One prominent syndicated radio talker in Houston, Michael Berry, predicted the U.S. would find new fields to which it could sow warfare by June now that Trump had been overthrown–he was overthrown by political stealth, not electorally defeated. As it turned out Berry was over 4 months too late with his prediction.

The Biden administration has already gotten the war-ball rolling with convoys moving into Syria. I refer to the Biden administration and not Biden himself because what “Biden himself” knows is anybody’s guess. He may not be aware he has been appointed president. Nevertheless, he and his substandard pseudo-warriors in the Pentagon and the neocon clubhouse are again locked and loaded and on the warpath.

If the Washington establishment follows its usual lobbyist military-industrial-complex (as Eisenhower’s ghost groans) strategy we will have wars scattered throughout the globe before you can say, “bang bang.” Of course the asinine concept of the president as “leader of the free world” will be hammered daily by the theatre of the mindless (the so-called news media). It, of course, is his duty to bomb or strafe those who would loathe “freedom.”

Another asinine concept, of course, is that the president is commander in chief of the “country” and not simply of the “military” when constitutionally appropriate.

But what do the taxpayers know about such a complicated and complex document as the Constitution (about 7000 words in basic high school English)? They are supposed to write checks to Washington, not spend time reading.

Hence, troops come and go and are killed and crippled while pretty little politicians sit safely behind desks and rank and rave while collecting high salaries, and pretty pensions; and, of course, the under-the-table and wink of an eye payment at their favorite lobbyist.

But these political types do manage to show up for the coffins at the airport so they may demonstrate a pretentious tearful display for their brave warriors who died for the likes of Max Boot or Bill Krystol. They will give the grieving wife, children, or parent a flag (which they insist they kneel for at the ballgame) and pursue their next appropriation bill for whatever war is available.

Oh, “Washington,” once a name said with humility and pride. Now you don’t say it without poking your finger down your throat.

One of Donald Trump’s great sins (maybe the unforgivable one to them) was his commitment and directing of American troops from overseas and homeward bound. Enough already, he announced, and most voters agreed.

The silly, stupid, worn-out bromide of “If we don’t fight them over there, we’ll have to fight them over there,” hopefully discarded to the trash bin of speciousness.

So, he started bringing them home. And the neocons and lobbyists and industries that make a fortune off of war began screaming. The corrupted professional politicians, Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and, of course, the most corrupt of all, our lovable “intelligence community,” began a campaign to “bring Trump down.” Beginning with the preposterous and expensive Mueller Report to the sham impeachment in 2019, along with the also farcical “news” media, the attacks were constant (and still are).

We must understand that we now have those to fight over here; that is against the fifth columnists, the domestic terrorists. You know, the buzz for the liberals now is: “All enemies, foreign and domestic.” The buzz-word of course is “domestic.” That translates to conservatives, non-establishment Republicans, and especially anyone in the majority of voters who are, of course, Donald Trump supporters as the enemies.

The same people who probably couldn’t pass a ninth-grade civics test on the Constitution, suddenly hang on every word of it.

The National Guard is not a federal army unless nationalized by the president. It is the arm of the states, of the Union. The one that supposedly was written under guidance to “make it more perfect.”

Domestic enemies, eh? Ask 75 Million voters who those enemies really are.

