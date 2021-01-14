The deadly riots at the Capitol last week that have sparked Big Tech cancelations and prompted another impeachment of President Trump were instigated in part by Black Lives Matter and Antifa “activists,” according to multiple media reports. One of the highest profile suspects, John Earle Sullivan from Utah, has been arrested.

John Earl Sullivan is in custody: Held for

Restricted building or grounds

Civil disorders

Violent entry or disorderly conduct

His 1st appearance in the District of Utah:

4pm on 1/15/2021. pic.twitter.com/SPg64okGWm — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 14, 2021

He was there and documented the murder of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot in the neck by law enforcement. His arrest warrant, available here, lists three reasons for probable cause:

committed or attempted to commit, any act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with any fireman or law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties incident to and during the commission of a civil disorder which in any way or degree obstructs, delays, or adversely affects the performance of any federally protected function; did knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, or did knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, and did willfully and knowingly engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of any deliberations of either House of Congress. Specifically, on or about January 6, 2021, SULLIVAN knowingly and willfully joined a crowd of individuals who forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol and impeded, disrupted, and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

According to the FBI, anarchist John Sullivan told police officers to stand down in the Speaker's Lobby, then agitated the crowd to attack the doors and windows while he filmed. Moments later Ashley Babbitt was shot and killed. https://t.co/4dsh8ivgka — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2021

Mainstream media reports have, from the start, claimed that the riots were initiated entirely by supporters of President Trump. Moreover, they have gone so far as to doctor a video to support the contention of Democrats and even some Republicans that the President sparked the attack by calling on his supporters to storm the Capitol.

The face you make when you know the gig is up! John Sullivan the agent provocateur has been indicted on multiple charges and is currently in custody. pic.twitter.com/Suz1X22lZM — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 14, 2021

According to Information Liberation, Sullivan was filmed instigating the attack on the Capitol:

Newly released video shows former Black Lives Matter organizer John Sullivan both allegedly instigating protesters to commit crimes and committing crimes himself while inside the Capitol Building — yet somehow it appears he has managed to escape any charges.

The Grayzone Project‘s Max Blumenthal created this excellent compilation which he shared Wednesday night on Twitter:

I studied video shot by Sullivan (Jayden X) in the Capitol and compiled some moments of him zealously celebrating the invasion & instigating the mob all the way up to Ashli Babbit's shooting. Watch with audio on. No committed BLM activist would say or do this – and he isn't one pic.twitter.com/uE5VmUf6mU — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

One America News reporter Jack Posobiec said on Twitter, “According to the FBI, anarchist John Sullivan told police officers to stand down in the Speaker’s Lobby, then agitated the crowd to attack the doors and windows while he filmed. Moments later Ashley Babbitt was shot and killed.”

Sullivan was a guest on CNN after the riots that left between four and six people dead. The circumstances surrounding the deaths of two police officers are still being investigated. Some media outlets have reported that they did not die as a result of injuries sustained at the riots on January 6.

This story will be buried by mainstream media and suppressed by Big Tech. The arrest of John Earle Sullivan, a known Black Lives Matter leader and provocateur, belies the accepted narrative that Trump-supporters alone caused the riots.

