The media is in the process of echoing “The Big Lie.” They want the American people to believe that President Trump engaged in inciting insurrection, violence, and rioting. They want you to believe five people died because the President essentially ordered their executions. And sadly, “Christian” broadcasters at the 700 Club are in on the gaslighting.

A news report and accompanying video portrayed President Trump as clearly inciting riots with a single quote. Out of context and in the incorrect order, the words are very damning. The problem is CBN pulled two separate quotes out of context, reversed their order, and made it appear that the President was calling for his supporters to storm the Capitol. Here’s the quote from their video and article:

The President is blamed for inciting the violence at the Capitol when he told supporters, “We’re going to the Capitol…and if you don’t fight like hell we’re not going to have a country anymore.”

The use of the ellipsis (…) is a journalistic technique to indicate omission. It’s used to take long quotes and connect two relevant portions while eliminating minutia. Both the video’s deceptive cut to reverse the order and the article’s deceptive flipping of the quotes and insertion of the ellipsis would be considered journalistic blasphemy by any ethical reporter. It completely changes the meaning of the actual words the President spoke.

Let’s look at the two portions they reversed and strung together to build their narrative. But first, it should be noted that CBN is considered by millions of Christians across America to be a reliable source that looks at things from a Biblical worldview. Some of what they report falls into this category, but we’ve seen an increasingly anti-Biblical tilt to their reporting in recent weeks that coincides with their shift away from supporting President Trump.

Here is what the President actually said at the rally before the attack at the Capitol. We highlighted the portion of the speech they pulled out and used as the tail-end of their supposed quote:

“Our brightest days are before us. Our greatest achievements still wait. I think one of our great achievements will be election security, because nobody, until I came along, had any idea how corrupt our elections were. And again, most people would stand there at 9 o’clock in the evening and say, “I want to thank you very much,” and they go off to some other life. But I said something is wrong here, something is really wrong, can’t have happened, and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

It’s clear that the President was referring directly to fighting voter fraud, which he (and millions of other patriots) have claimed happened during the 2020 election. Mountains of evidence back it up despite a coordinated effort between mainstream media, Big Tech, Democrats, and much of the judiciary to keep the information suppressed.

What he said next is also part of the “quote” highlighted by CBN. It’s important to notice that the first part of the “quote” by CBN was actually said AFTER the portion where he mentions “fight like hell.” The way CBN and others in mainstream media have conspicuously doctored it, one would think the President was saying they should go to the Capitol and fight like hell.

“So we are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue — I love Pennsylvania Avenue — and we are going to the Capitol. And we are going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything, not even one vote — but we are going to try to give our Republicans — the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help — going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Again, there’s no mention or even insinuation of insurrection. No calls for violence, rioting, or storming the Capitol. Instead, he said they’re going to the Capitol to give staunch Republicans “the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take our country back.” It’s a message of support that the President wanted delivered.

This is the type of coverage we’re seeing across the board as Democrats prepare to impeach President Trump just days before he’s supposed to leave office. Here’s CBN’s Tweet linking to the doctored video and fraudulent article:

Pelosi told CBS' 60 Minutes program she's ready to impeach Trump a second time, something that has never been done in our nation's history. https://t.co/TYKjisr4TD # via @CBNNews — CBN News (@CBNNews) January 12, 2021

When we look at it all in context, it’s clear that the President was NOT calling for violence. This is why mainstream media, sadly including CBN, must use doctored videos to “prove” their point. This is an example of The Big Lie referred to by Nazis.

Here is the full video of his speech starting at the 1hr3m mark:

