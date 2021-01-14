Prior to the so-called “insurrection” at the Capitol on November 6, special panic buttons were “ripped out” of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s office. According to staffers, the rioters had not entered the office and nobody had been there who could have taken them out, so they must have been removed the early morning of January 6th or earlier.

According to the NY Post:

When rioters stormed the US Capitol last week, Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s staffers discovered that panic buttons in the Massachusetts Democrat’s office had been torn out before the mob overran the building, according to a report.

“Every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit,” Sarah Groh, Pressley’s chief of staff, told The Boston Globe.

Pressley — who has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that puts her in the high-risk category for COVID-19 — is among the four Democratic pols in “The Squad,” which has incurred the wrath of President Trump and his supporters.

“I was deeply concerned,” Groh told the Globe about going to the Capitol on Jan. 6. “It felt like the heat was being turned up in terms of the rhetoric and Trump’s aims to incite violence.”

During the siege, staffers in Pressley’s office barricaded the entrance with furniture and water jugs that had piled up during the pandemic. Groh pulled out gas masks and looked for the special panic buttons in the office, but realized they had been removed.

Some Trump-supporters and many unaffiliated conspiracy theorists have combed through video and circumstantial evidence to highlight the possibility of the riots being a “false flag” event intended to stir up negative sentiment for President Trump. We documented earlier this week how mainstream media had been doctoring videos to make it seem like the President stirred his supporters into attacking the Capitol.

Now, the President has been impeached by Congress for a second time over the event. “Fact-checkers” have attempted to debunk claims that Antifa and others incited the riots that sent hundreds of Trump supporters into the Capitol Building. But it seems more and more likely that the debunking attempts were premature as evidence continues to mount supporting a false flag event.

It could just be a coincidence that highly secure panic buttons specific to Ayanna Pressley’s office were all removed right before the Capitol riots. Then again, this could mean those claiming “false flag” are onto something.

