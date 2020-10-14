Senator Mark Warner has been a staple in Virginia politics for two decades. He has built a long career in the purple state by claiming to be a “common sense” Democrat. But the party is leaving him, lurching to the left and forcing so-called moderates to decide if they want to be “woke” like their voter base. Apparently, Warner has chosen to embrace the anti-police stance of his party.

His campaign website shows two versions of the same image. At the top of the website, it’s a background. Further down, it’s a primary image. It’s clear he’s wearing a leather jacket that does not have a badge on it in the image at the bottom, but in the top version a Virginia State Police badge can be seen when the image is enlarged. On desktop view, the top image cuts off, which is likely why the campaign missed it. Why would he have an association with law enforcement digitally removed from a campaign image?

Hey @MarkWarnerVA, are you that ashamed of the Virginia State Police that you photoshopped off their logo from your jacket on your campaign website? First defunding the police as Governor, now this? pic.twitter.com/69Zxcmnwcp — Daniel Gade (@gadeforvirginia) October 12, 2020

“It’s sad that Mark is so ashamed of the police,” Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“First he defunded them by $50 million dollars as Governor and now he is photoshopping them out of his campaign. Mark says he wants police reform, but voted against it because it was ‘token legislation.’ He clearly just wants to airbrush the police away.”

Democrats have been pushing to defund police ever since the mantra of Black Lives Matter became a driving force behind the left’s policies. While many Democrats like Warner and presidential candidate Joe Biden have attempted to distance themselves from such concepts, they are still cognizant of their base’s desires. They want no association with law enforcement out of fear that they will be “canceled” by the radical progressives controlling the party today.

It is unconscionable for a United States Senator like Mark Warner to be so against law enforcement that he would have a police emblem photoshopped out of a campaign image. But that’s the state of the Democratic Party today.

