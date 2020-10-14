New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed “party of science.” They often say we need to listen to doctors without taking into account that doctors are naturally going to err on the side of caution even if doing so does little good against the pandemic and tremendous bad to the welfare of the people. But don’t think for a moment that Democrats like Cuomo are simply unaware of the stupidity of their lockdowns. They’re fully aware and banking solely on the stupidity of the populace.

A perfect example of this was acknowledged by Cuomo himself in a recently leaked phone conversation he had. In it, he declared, “This is not a highly nuanced, sophisticated response. This is a fear driven response. This is not a policy being written by a scalpel. This is a policy being cut by a hatchet.”

He then went on to blame Mayor Bill de Blasio for the closing of all schools, including preschools, and claimed that he was trying to “sharpen” the policy to better suit the Jewish leaders he was talking to on the phone at the time.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Leaked audio of @NYGovCuomo admitting that the new COVID lockdowns in New York (targeting Orthodox Jews only) is not based on any science or medical expertise, but rather in his words is a “fear based response.” pic.twitter.com/mOzxZBCEEM — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 14, 2020

According to Emes:

Hamodia recently published an article which contains a half-hour long audio clip of a private phone conversation recently held between NY State Governor Cuomo and various Rabbonim in the community. The audio (full clip below) as well as the article are very telling. But perhaps one of the most shocking parts is where Cuomo tells Rabbi Yaakov Bender that the government initiatives are not based on science, but simply out of fear.

Notice at the end of the clip how Howard Zucker, Commissioner of Health for New York State agrees with the governor.

Let’s dispel this fiction that Andrew Cuomo doesn’t know what he’s doing with the lockdowns. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s using fear to promote authoritarian control to keep the people beholden to big government.

