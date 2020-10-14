Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, used his connections to his father to attempt to secure higher pay and longer terms on his contract with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, leaked emails show. A story by the NY Post highlights the important parts of the emails between Hunter Biden and his long-time business partner, Devon Archer.

The emails were recovered from a computer that held a trove of messages, documents, photos and videos purportedly recovered from a MacBook Pro laptop that a Delaware computer-shop owner told The Post was brought in for repair in April 2019 and never picked up afterward.

Mainstream media will not cover this. Why? Because it’s THAT big. It’s the type of story that has tanked politicians throughout history. But since the subjects of the story are Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Burisma, and Ukraine, it will be completely buried and even debunked by our illustrious Democrat-friendly press.

According to the report:

In a lengthy memo to his then-business partner, Devon Archer, who already sat on the Burisma board, Biden repeatedly mentioned “my guy” while apparently referring to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Under President Barack Obama, the elder Biden was the point person for US policy toward Ukraine, and he held a press conference there with Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk on April 22, 2014. Hunter Biden’s e-mail to Archer is dated a little more than a week earlier.

“The announcement of my guys [sic] upcoming travels should be characterized as part of our advice and thinking- but what he will say and do is out of our hands,” Hunter Biden wrote on April 13, 2014. “In other words it could be a really good thing or it could end up creating too great an expectation. We need to temper expectations regarding that visit.”

In essence, Hunter Biden was playing on his relationship with his father to demonstrate that he could leverage him against the Ukrainian government. At the time, Burisma was under investigation by new Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, for corruption charges. It has been widely speculated that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to their board in an effort to cease multiple investigations. Vice President Biden famously pressured the Ukrainian government to fire Shokin.

While visiting Kiev in December 2015, Vice President Biden warned Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that if he did not fire Shokin, the Obama administration was prepared to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees. This effectively removed pressure from Burisma and justified the large sums of money they were paying for Hunter Biden to be on their board. He left the board in April, 2019, the same month that his father announced his candidacy for president.

The surfaced emails seem to demonstrate that Hunter Biden and Archer were using the former’s relationship with the Vice President of the United States to secure ongoing funds for an extended period of time.

In the e-mail, Hunter Biden wrote to Archer, “We need to ask for long term agreement and across the board participation. This is a huge step for us that could easily become very complicated. And if we are not protected financially regardless of the outcome we could find ourselves frozen out of a lot of current and future opportunities.

“The contract should begin now- not after the upcoming visit of my guy,” the email read. “That should include a retainer in the range of 25k p/m w/ additional fees where appropriate for more in depth work to go to BSF for our protection. Complete separate from our respective deals re board participation.”

It’s unclear if Hunter Biden or Archer got any of the $25,000 a month ­mentioned. Hunter Biden was reportedly paid as much as $50,000 a month by Burisma before his lawyer has said he “stepped off” the board in April 2019.

Joe Biden has used rage to stifle attempts to question him about Hunter Biden, and the press has obliged. But this smoking gun should be enough to force the issue. At least it would if we had real press instead of the Democrats’ Pravda.

