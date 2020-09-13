Following the attempted murder of two Los Angeles County deputies during an ambush-style attack yesterday, #BlueLivesMatter started trending. This perturbed Black Lives Matter “activists” nearly as much as the presence of law enforcement in general.

As The Daily Wire reported on the horrific shooting of two police officers ambushed in Los Angeles yesterday.

Two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were shot Saturday as they sat in their patrol vehicle near a metro station in Compton, California, the department said Saturday evening.

The deputies, one male and one female, were both shot “multiple times” and are currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery, according to the department.

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available,” said the department Saturday evening.

Half an hour later, the department provided an update: “Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

That’s bad enough, but the fact that Black Lives Matter “activists” tried to storm the hospital where the officers were being treated is even more hideous. But to top it all off, various leftists took to Twitter to take over the #BlueLivesMatter hashtag with the worst vitriol imaginable.

#BlueLivesMatter The fact that liberals are taking this hashtag and making fun of it proves they don't really care about lives at all. Unlike the criminals they glorify, these police officers were actually innocent. Liberals are disgusting pieces of shit. — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) September 13, 2020

The radicals in Black Lives Matter, Antifa, mainstream media, and the Democratic Party are so desperate to harm law enforcement, they’ll say the most hideous things in public. It’s disgusting. #BlueLivesMatter

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



