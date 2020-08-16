It’s always been a falsehood in the conventional wisdom that liberal and leftist were synonymous. To this day many on the pro-liberty right still falsely conflate these two terms without fully understanding the implications of this deception from the nation’s socialist left. It also doesn’t help that the left still perpetuates this mythology.

Dennis Prager and others have made this point many times over the years: Left or Liberal?

Tell the average American you’re a liberal and they’ll assume you’re on the political left. Yet, leftists and liberals hold very different positions on key issues. In this video, Dennis Prager explains how the tenets of liberalism like a belief in capitalism and free speech have more in common with conservatism than with the identity politics and racial resentment preached by the left.

[Emphasis added]

We’ve also dealt with this subject as well in the past:

Suffice it to say, there is a marked difference between the two although many falsely use the terms interchangeably. For many, it can be chalked down to intellectual laziness in not knowing the difference… looking at you Fox News. While recent events have shown that this is not the case, there are those on the far-left who falsely think of themselves as both. This leads us to another in our series of questions leftists can never answer.

Are you liberal or leftist?

This is one of those questions either one can’t answer because leftists falsely still think of themselves as supporting liberty while true liberals aren’t fully apprised of the difference between the two. However, they are realizing that the left is no longer liberal, progressive, or democratic for that matter.

Which brings us to the video from Dr. Karlyn Borysenko and the Medium article entitled I’m voting for Trump because the Democratic Party is no longer liberal, on fellow conservators of liberty leaving the left. In this case, it is someone who describes herself as a former ‘Social Justice Warrior’ who was a ‘true believer’ and used to preach that evil ideology to end racism and sexism who came to realize that it is racism and sexism.

She came to the stark realization that leftism is built upon a bed of lies and this cancerous ideology has spread from college campuses to churches and hobby groups, that the Democrats are no longer the party of liberalism and liberty, but a party of Social Justice Marxism and authoritarianism.

Then she makes the point that we have made countless times that words mean things and that we have to stop buying into the way the nation’s socialist left has redefined basic terms:

Well I AM a liberal and I will not allow these Marxist totalitarians to redefine that word, the way they try to redefine so many. There is nothing liberal about supporting censorship by Big Social OR the government. There is nothing liberal about supporting violence by speaking LIES that conflate violence with speech, in order to justify violence as a response to speech. Silence is NOT violence. Words are NOT violence. There is nothing liberal about indoctrinating generations of children into racism and sexism and saying it’s ok because you call it “anti-racism” and “feminism.” Clever, but you’re lying. There is nothing progressive about pushing escalating numbers of children to medically transition, only to mock and demean them if they later detransition. There is nothing progressive about wishing death on people who disagree with you, about celebrating when a terrorist shoots up a Republican baseball game, about gravedancing when cops — both black and white — are gunned down at a Black Lives Matter rally.

[Emphasis added]

She then goes on to voice her concerns on the state of our nation and the erosion of cultural values like free speech, equality, the non-aggression principle, reason, logic, objectivity, and individualism. Seeing that the two basic political philosophies are individualism and collectivism, she is choosing individualism. Eschewing the mind virus of the left that threatens to make monsters of men and to end civilization as we know it. Despite her going against the crowd, she is willing to stand up for liberty and individual rights, mentioning the #WalkAway movement of true liberals leaving the left.

I am a liberal who is voting for Trump, because despite the names I will be called, and the friends I have lost and will lose, I believe he is the person running who has demonstrated the most commitment to ending war, the most commitment to individualism and equality, the most commitment to free speech. In short, I am a liberal who is voting for Trump because I think he is the most liberal of the candidates I can choose from. And let me say a word about others like me who are a part of #WalkAway, and those I’ve been blessed to get to know in the past year or so — nobody willingly subjects themselves to social ostracism, to name-calling and insults, to risk of losing their job, to risk of losing their family’s safety — without GOOD reason. And that reason is a pursuit of truth.

She concludes her essay mentioning Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn – a man who brought down the USSR and a version of the ideology we’re seeing metastasis in this nation, with all of its deadly implications.

The bottom line: Liberals are leaving the left; we need to welcome them to the pro-liberty right

As the nation’s socialist left moves further towards authoritarianism, it is leaving behind many who thought they belonged in its fold. Now it’s actions against the cause of liberty are becoming too much to bear and those who are truly liberal are walking away toward the side that truly stands for freedom.

There was a time when the tyrannical ten percent kept a lid on their true intentions and ideology. They pretended to be supportive of individual liberty while lying about their ultimate goals. Those days are long past, they somehow think this is their moment and they no longer have to maintain the pretense.

They first dropped the mask covering their obsession with gun confiscation. Then they unleashed their fury with cancel culture against free speech and other freedoms. Now they are out in the street openly demanding the theft of private property and justifying it as ‘reparations’.

Polls show that many are afraid to voice their opinions, but all of this has convinced true liberals that enough is enough. They are standing for liberty as signified by their labeling, they are joining the pro-liberty right and bidding good riddance to the nation’s socialist left.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



