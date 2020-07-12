Recent events have made it painfully obvious that there are major differences between leftists and liberals. The cancel culture incident with the Harper’s Magazine open letter supporting free speech should make that clear to all. While the national socialist left loves the false mantle of a defender of liberty, in reality, they have no use for the concept.

While we’ve been on the forefront of calling out this difference along with Dennis Prager, it’s been a lot like crying out in the wilderness. Both sides of the political aisle are used to blithely conflating the two as one, falsely uniting the left as one entity.

Now the fascism of cancel culture shows that there is a major difference between leftist and liberal. The time has come to stop conflating the two as one. People are noticing that leftists aren’t liberal. We need to distinguish the two and stop with word salad descriptions of one side of the political aisle.

Leftists aren’t liberal

We’ve been making this point for years and there are those who shall be nameless who display their lack of knowledge in conflating these terms. At least some mainstream journalists are taking notice in pointing out the disparity between the two terms.

In his discussion of Joe Biden potentially ducking the debates, Tucker Carlson made this point:

So, these people aren’t liberals. We call them that, but they’re not. They don’t wring their hands and wonder what to do next like your flaky fifth-grade teacher who wore sandals and worried about the fate of the baby harp seals or with a “Save the whales” sticker on her Volvo. No, they’re nothing like that. They’re not sentimental. These are totalitarians.

[Emphasis added]

Cancel culture shows the far-left has no use for liberty

The report we’re presenting is of video journalist Tim Pool detailing how Facebook caved to the fascistic far-left. While it was somewhat of a sobering report, it was useful in showing that tyrannical ten percent has almost completely dropped the mask in concealing their rampant authoritarianism.

He specifically mentions this around the 11 min mark of the video making the point that the far-left isn’t liberal. While they have made some disturbing inroads, their violent antics are serving to wake up those who haven’t been paying attention.

These and other examples have shown that the left doesn’t really care about maintaining the false pretense of being a defender of liberty. They’ve thrown that mask away in favor of wielding fascistic power over the people.

The bottom line: Use the correct language to divide the other side

“If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.” Sun Tzu the Art of War

The hidden tribes’ study showed that the far-left is only around 8% of the population. We refer to them as the tyrannical ten percent for this reason. The remaining 90% are either conservative, moderate, or liberal.

Once again, this highlights why we need to be disciplined on our language. Frankly speaking, those who fall into the trap of using a word salad approach to describing the other side sound like they don’t really know what they are talking about.

We’ve said before that labeling the far left as liberals only falsely praises them as something they aren’t. Usually, the word “liberal” or one of its variations only serves to insult potential allies in liberty.

The left is fracturing apart with the far-left going after those who still believe in liberty. At a minimum, we need to use the correct words and stop insulting those who are pro-liberty. Even better would be to welcome them as allies on at least some issues.

The left side of the political spectrum isn’t one amorphous cabal of collectivists. There are those who really belong on that side. It’s time that we welcome the victims of the culture war waged by the left to the pro-liberty right.

