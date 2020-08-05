The narrative coming out of Lebanon is that it was a case of negligence by… someone. That may be technically true, but in spirit this is a case of Hezbollah storing explosives for the sake of future terrorism in populated areas across the Middle East and Europe.

Unfortunately, you won’t hear much about this reality on mainstream media. They want the story buried because it points to the Iran-backed terrorist organization that many leftists seem to love. Hezbollah is responsible for this, not just due to negligence but because of their evil plans for Israel and others.

#Hezbollah kept three metric tons of ammonium nitrate, the explosive thought to be behind the mega blast in #Beirut this week, in a storehouse in London, until MI5 and the London Metropolitan Police found it in 2015. Report by @LahavHarkov https://t.co/oGBBZRMHz0 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 5, 2020

Hezbollah kept three metric tons of ammonium nitrate, the explosive thought to be behind the mega blast in Beirut this week, in a storehouse in London, until MI5 and the London Metropolitan Police found it in 2015.

The Lebanese terrorist group also stored hundreds of kilograms of ammonium nitrate in southern Germany, which were uncovered earlier this year.

The Beirut explosion took place at a warehouse that held 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been confiscated from a ship.

The Iran-backed terrorists kept the explosive in thousands of ice packs in four properties in northwest London, according to a report in The Telegraph last year. The ice pack deception tactic was used in Germany, as well.

A source was quoted in The Telegraph saying the ammonium nitrate was to be used for “proper organized terrorism” and could have caused “a lot of damage.”

MI5 arrested a man in his 40s for allegedly planning terrorist attacks, but did not find evidence that the terrorists were planning an attack in the UK.

While most in mainstream media are focusing on President Trump’s comments yesterday regarding the massive explosion, at least a handful of leftist outlets cannot ignore the obvious.

Bloomberg noted:

Assuming the official account holds up, the disaster again exposes the rot that is destroying the country — an especially corrosive mix of corruption, ineptitude and malign intentions.

The ammonium nitrate was apparently seized in 2013 from a Moldovan-flagged ship traveling from Georgia to Mozambique. But someone — who, we don’t yet know — brought it into Beirut; instead of returning, auctioning or disposing of it, the port management inexcusably allowed it to be stored there for years.

There are no prizes for guessing who in Lebanon might be interested in keeping such vast quantities of explosive material close at hand. The U.S. Treasury and Israel both believe Hezbollah controls many of Beirut’s port facilities.

Diab, whose government is entirely dependent on political support from Hezbollah and its Maronite Christian allies, has vowed to hold those responsible to account. More than likely, some minor officials will be fingered for permitting improper storage of highly dangerous material.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, with its large and well-armed militia as well as its political hold on the prime minister, has nothing to fear from the state. But it will not escape public opprobrium: Most Lebanese will assume the ammonium nitrate belonged to the militia, for use in Syria and against Israel.

Hezbollah is a blight. In many ways, they’re worse than the Islamic State because instead of operating in the shadows, Hezbollah operates like a legitimate organization. But they’re terrorists. They’re simply quieter about their evil.

