NOQ Report has been questioning the accuracy of both the coronavirus tests now being widely administered as well as the numbers coming from various government and non-government agencies regarding the pandemic. Death rates and infection rates appear from multiple angles to be extremely exaggerated and reports of false positives have been rolling in for months. Now, a quarterback in the NFL is one of the latest victims of this phenomenon.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is arguably the best player on the team, tested positive for COVID-19. He was instantly placed on injured reserve and isolated from his family, including his wife who had brain surgery last year. But it turns out the test was wrong. Kelly Stafford took to Instagram to vent her anger.

Lions star QB Matthew Stafford was removed from the NFL’s COVID-IR list on Tuesday, but not after a false-positive test by the league turned his family’s life upside down.

“The past four days have been somewhat of a nightmare,” wrote Stafford’s wife, Kelly. “We were all tested the day after and we were all negative, including Matthew…then he tested negative again, then again, again and again.”

Shortly before her Instagram post, Kelly posted a story that simply said, “I am about to lose my s–t.”

Last year, Kelly had surgery to remove a brain tumor. According to the CDC’s guidelines, she would be classified as high risk if she contracts the coronavirus. The Lions posted a statement Tuesday afternoon saying Stafford is back on the roster after receiving a false positive test.

“I have been losing my mind because of how my Family has been treated since my husband was put on the Covid-IR list,” said Kelly, who has four children with Matt. “Even after we knew it was a false positive, I was approached in a grocery store told I was ‘endangering others,’ my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work… and that’s just to name a few things.”

This case is neither isolated nor acceptable. Testing positive for COVID-19 can be life-changing for many. Are the numbers inflated? Are the tests tainted? Is there something more nefarious happening than simple mistakes?

