An enterprising satire site like Babylon Bee could take the entire conversation in the video above and transcribe it into a story, and it would stick. The implication is simply that ludicrous. According to a Twitter spokesperson answering questions from Israel’s Knesset earlier this week, it’s fine for Iran’s Supreme Leader to call for genocide on the platform, but President Trump’s relatively harmless Tweets are deemed worthy of warning.

I kid you not! At Knesset hearing on Antisemitism, @Twitter rep tells me they flag @realDonaldTrump because it serves ‘public conversation’, but not Iran's @khamenei_ir call for GENOCIDE, which passes for acceptable 'commentary on political issues of the day'. cc. @CotlerWunsh pic.twitter.com/AXwjkrvlql — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 29, 2020

The facts that this pertained to Israel, dealt with anti-Semitism, involved Twitter, and favored Ayatollah Khamenei over President Trump combined for the perfect formula for a media blackout in the United States. I’ll admit, I passed on it when I first saw it Tweeted, not because I thought it wasn’t newsworthy but because I erroneously assumed mainstream media would pick it up.

Twitter’s unambiguous political bias is nothing new. Their appeasement to both leftist groups and Israel’s enemies is well documented. But it still should make you cringe to hear them acknowledge it so readily.

