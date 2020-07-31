It is becoming readily apparent that there are two types of socialists promulgating two types of socialism. Essentially the first type are overt socialists, promising all manner of freebies in exchange for votes, paid for by other people’s money extracted at the point of a gun. All of this is part of the left’s socialist national agenda that promises a Utopia on earth that has never worked in 400 years.

The second type are covert socialists who make all of the same grandiose and never to be fulfilled promises, but keep all the ‘revolutionary’ talk under their hats. This can be confirmed by just taking a peek beneath the false veneer of their rhetoric, directly at their collectivist policy agenda.

Socialism is going back underground

The hidden tribes study showed that the nation’s socialist far-left is only 10% of the population. These are the red-dyed in the wool collectivists – the true believers in socialists who still think it can work despite 400 years of proof along with over 100 million deliberately murdered.

This small cadre of the non-theistic religion of collectivism still holds the false belief that it can work with the correct people in charge. Coincidentally, they consider themselves as the right people for the job. Despite 400 years of proof, it can never work they are still ready to give it a go, never mind the millions that will have to be sacrificed for their ‘dream’.

The problem for the left is that they can read the handwriting on the Berlin Wall. Despite the Herculean fake news effort in pushing their socialist national agenda the past few years, no sane person is buying into the false promises.

They had proudly dropped the mask, declaring themselves to be socialists, hoping that everyone will have forgotten the abject failure that has occurred ever time socialism has been tried in the past 400 years. Their propaganda effort failed. Most people saw through the ruse and rejected their base ideology.

Bernie Sanders was rejected because he is an overt socialist

Recall that as the ‘Democratic’ primary season waned on, it became a contest between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. The latter proudly being an overt socialist with all manner of talk of ‘Medicare for All’ and housing as a ‘human right’ while rejecting real human rights such as free-speech and self-preservation.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden kept on pushing the same types of policy agendas without the red revolutionary flare. Joe and Bernie and the rest of the gang were always on the same page. Socialism has always been sold as a raft of false promises of freebies, all paid for with other people’s money. The big difference is whether it was cloaked in a red banner.

Many on the left came to the stark realization that no one is going to buy into the sloganeering. So they kept the false promises and dropped the wrapping paper decorated with images of Mao, Lenin, Stalin and Hitler.

Biden is still making the same false promises without the revolutionary pose

While many recognize that Joe Biden is a covert far-left socialist, like every other leftist it cannot be said that they are ‘liberal’ given that the left’s base ideology is antithetical to liberty. Sure, there are the promises of free stuff, but these have to be paid for with other people’s money, extracted at gunpoint. There are simply no two ways about it. No one would claim Hitler or Stalin were ‘flaming-liberals’ so consistency maintains that no one with those ideological precepts could be either.

Like Joe Biden, this rogues gallery of socialists always advocate measures such as the suppression of free-speech and self-defense that are the death of liberty, hardly the opposite.

Dan Sanchez of the Foundation for Economic Education recently detailed Joe Biden’s economic plans that promise ‘investment’ in certain types of industry, paid for with other people’s money that are rife with type 2 socialism. As Ludwig von Mises stated in his treatise Human Action:

There are two patterns for the realization of socialism. The first pattern (we may call it the Lenin or the Russian pattern) is purely bureaucratic. All plants, shops, and farms are formally nationalized (verstaatlicht); they are departments of the government operated by civil servants. Every unit of the apparatus of production stands in the same relation to the superior central organization as does a local post office to the office of the postmaster general. The second pattern (we may call it the Hindenburg or German pattern) nominally and seemingly preserves private ownership of the means of production and keeps the appearance of ordinary markets, prices, wages, and interest rates. There are, however, no longer entrepreneurs, but only shop managers (Betriebsführer in the terminology of the Nazi legislation).

It’s socialism with a thin veneer of economic freedom to make it seem like it’s not socialism. Leftists like to pretend that their base ideology involves the worker’s heroically seizing and running the ‘means of production’. This is never the case.

Socialism is the concentration of power in the hands of a leftist elite, ushered in with false promises of freebies. Whether or not the means of production are run directly or indirectly is of little difference, the overarching control is still there. The false veneer of ‘privatization’ doesn’t matter when it’s the government who calls the shots:

It is a fact that the Nazi government sold off public ownership in several state-owned ﬁrms in the mid-1930s. These ﬁrms belonged to a wide range of sectors; for example, steel, mining, banking, shipyard, ship-lines, and railways. It must be pointed out that, whereas modern privatization has run parallel to liber-alization policies, in Nazi Germany privatization was applied within a framework of increasing state control of the whole economy through regulation and political interference.

[Emphasis added]

As stated, In type 2 socialism, the industrialists were merely shop managers (Betriebsführer) while they were nominally running the businesses entrusted to them, they still had to answer to the national authorities:

But in all their activities they are bound to obey unconditionally the orders issued by the government’s supreme office of production management. This office (The Reichswirtschaftsministerium in Nazi Germany) tells the shop managers what and how to produce, at what prices and from whom to buy, at what prices and to whom to sell.

The bottom line: Socialism fails no matter the type and whatever it’s not called

Recent days have seen Biden take on the policy positions of Bernie Sanders. The left is still trying to sell its socialist national agenda, they’ve just gone back to obscuring who they are.

They’ve kept the sugar-coated sales pitch of false promises that will never be fulfilled while dropping the revolutionary window dressing.

As is always the case, the packaging doesn’t really matter. Socialism is antithetical to liberty and human nature. So it will always fail with truly dreadful results, far worse than COVID-19. This is why Joe Biden and his merry band of socialists need to be defeated.

