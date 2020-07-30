Dr Etienne Graves has a unique perspective on the current events we are seeing happen in America, with deception seeming to be everywhere we look. Whether it’s COVID-19, Black Lives Matter or anything being promoted on the Mainstream Media, deception is a weapon being used to manipulate each and every one of us.

Dr Graves explains that the ultimate goal of all of this is to establish the New World Order. This push by Globalists such as Bill Gates, George Soros and many of the prominent Politicians, the chaos we are seeing sure seems to be implemented to usher in the NWO and, ultimately, the reign of the anti-christ.

As we see the world falling apart all around us, it’s important that we stay true to what we believe and continue to fight hard for freedom and liberty for all. The Leftist push in American society is an attempt to establish socialism and Marxism, completely stripping away all of our Constitutional Rights. Do not be disheartened, but rise up and let’s push back and make a difference!

