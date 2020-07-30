Police have arrested Matthew Egler after he admitted on social media that he torched the Arizona Democratic National Headquarters, causes extensive damage to the building. Egler was an activist who worked with the Arizona Democratic Party until last year when they banned him from activities over erratic behavior.

ARREST MADE: 29-year-old Matthew Egler has been arrested in connection with the fire set to the Democratic Party Headquarters. The fire happened after midnight on Friday, July 24 near Central and Thomas in Downtown Phoenix. The fire caused substantial damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/6cXhOppySA — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 29, 2020

A scan of his Twitter profile reveals a deep obsession and serious delusions regarding Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the President. He claimed he got her pregnant and showed videos of recordings he made of his calls to the White House in which he tried to get her on the phone. He had messages sent to her through the White House hotline.

let me get a little closer https://t.co/lNMavnQTL6 — ValleyLeader™ (@ValleyLeader) July 22, 2020

Today i sent an email to Donald Trump demanding that he cede the RNC nomination to Ivana Egler(Ivanka Trump) perhaps with me as VP, announce our engagement at the very least, announce our daughters pregnancy, OR i will REFUSE TO OFFER ADVICE, and we will go into a Depression. 🤗 — ValleyLeader™ (@ValleyLeader) July 23, 2020

Bottom is u.s supreme Court top is debbie lesko phone number u.s senator look at the time pic.twitter.com/uEx43nWZTl — ValleyLeader™ (@ValleyLeader) July 21, 2020

His claims of being the father of Ivanka Trump’s child aside, he also admitted multiple times on Twitter and through Periscope videos that he was the one who set the Arizona Democratic Party Headquarters on fire.

I BOMBED THIS BUILDING DO YOU NOT SEE THAT!?!?!I BOMBED IT!!!!😤😤😤😤🤩🤩🤩🤩🤯👇👇👇👇👇👌👌👌👌 https://t.co/ApxngpCTw3 — ValleyLeader™ (@ValleyLeader) July 29, 2020

https://t.co/khrLeyE56Z I BOMBED THIS BUILDING LISTEN TO WHAT IM SAYING…🤬😤🤩🤯🤩🤯👌🤬😤👇🤩😡🥱🤯👌🤬😤👇 — ValleyLeader™ (@ValleyLeader) July 29, 2020

Arizona State Democratic Party and Maricopa County Democratic Party BOMBING🤗🤗😘😘😍😍🤩🤩🤩🤯🤯🤯🤯😱😱😬😬😰😰🤫🤫🤫🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/BB4TvhG5zl — ValleyLeader™ (@ValleyLeader) July 26, 2020

Screw the ID theft Guys 🤗 https://t.co/XNe18qntoM — ValleyLeader™ (@ValleyLeader) July 27, 2020

According to AZ Central:

Police announced the arrest on Twitter, saying only 29-year-old Matthew Egler has been arrested in connection with the fire. They did not immediately provide more details about what led to the arrest.

In a document released by the Maricopa County Superior Court, police cited in a probable cause statement Egler’s posts on social media admitting his involvement with the fire and his anger with the Maricopa County Democrats.

He had been previously volunteering for the county Democrats, according to the probable cause statement, but had been banned from volunteering “due to the nature of his previous behaviors.”

Egler reached out to the county Democrats about getting involved in his district, but was not allowed to volunteer. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Wednesday he is still a registered Democrat.

Was it the Arizona Democratic Party who drove Matthew Egler to madness or was his madness drawn to the Arizona Democratic Party? His obsession with Ivanka Trump seems to point to the latter.

