Instagram and their parent company, Facebook, have been at war with a video posted earlier this week showing doctors touting the benefits of Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 and pushing back against the lockdowns. They went so far as to ban the video; we had our own 45-minute video with a 2-minute clip from the press conference removed ourselves.

Now, Madonna has entered the fray when she shared the video as well. Her post on Instagram was first blurred to obscure viewing, then taken down altogether. According to Breitbart:

In her post to 15.4 million followers, Madonna claimed that a proven vaccine had been available for months but it was being kept secret “to let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker.”

She attached a video of US physician Stella Immanuel who praised hydroxychloroquine as a miracle coronavirus cure.

Various clips of Immanuel’s speech have spread rapidly on the internet in recent days, but hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, has not been proved effective against COVID-19.

“We’ve removed this video for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for COVID-19,” a company spokeswoman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told AFP on Wednesday.

“People who reacted to, commented on, or shared this video, will see messages directing them to authoritative information about the virus.”

Madonna’s post was deleted, but screengrabs showed it had earlier been blurred by Instagram and tagged “False Information — reviewed by independent fact-checkers” with a link to a page debunking the video.

The ongoing battle between Big Tech and doctors supporting the use of Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 has found some unexpected allies on the side of free speech. The public interest is best served when all of the data is available.

