Florida is one of the most important states in the upcoming presidential election. Whoever wins Florida has the inside track to winning the presidency. President Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 in the Sunshine State, but Joe Biden holds a wide lead according to current polls.

This is why recent turmoil within both the Florida Democratic Party as well as the Biden campaign in the state is so important. According to staffers for both groups, there are strange decisions and a toxic atmosphere that seem to be suppressing the Hispanic vote in the state. Breitbart reports:

The letter contained eight allegations against the campaign, including, “mistreatment of field organizers, relocating trained staff members without explanation, lack of organizing resources, and taking on volunteers who are then left in limbo.”

The staffers also complained that “the Coordinated Campaign lacks key infrastructure and perpetuates a ‘toxic’ work culture that is hurting morale among on-the-ground staffers,” according to the paper.

The organizers lamented some had been transferred to heavily-Puerto Rican part of the state to one more sparsely populated with Hispanics.

“Four of five Spanish-speaking organizers along the I-4 corridor who were moved to North Florida were Puerto Rican,” the letter read.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis remains popular in the state despite attacks from Democrats and mainstream media over his coronavirus policies. Meanwhile, positive movement has been happening for the Trump campaign among Hispanic voters who are concerned about the shift towards Marxism by the Democratic Party.

According to Daily Wire:

“The [Coordinated Campaign of Florida] is suppressing the Hispanic vote by removing Spanish-speaking organizers from Central Florida without explanation, which fails to confront a system of white-dominated politics we are supposed to be working against as organizers of a progressive party,” said the letter, reports the news agency.

“We are roughly 100 days out from the election, and there is no functional targeted field outreach and organizing of the Hispanic/Spanish-speaking, Brazilian/Portuguese-speaking, and Haitian/Creole-speaking communities in our state,” the letter reads at another point. “There are no targets, scripts, data infrastructure, community outreach, or phonebanks established for this.”

The letter reportedly also asks for an apology for the way that field staff have allegedly been treated.

These recent moves by Florida Democrats and Biden seem to indicate a weakness they perceive among Hispanic voters. But as their Hispanic staffers note, these actions are actually suppressing the Latino vote in Florida.

