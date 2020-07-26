Bob and Eric discuss the ongoing violence in American cities, such as Chicago and Portland, and the Left’s unwillingness to do anything about it. And to make matters worse, they even continue to refuse – even fight – the President’s willingness to send federal assistance.

Bob and Eric further discuss the ongoing cultural conflicts between conservative and liberal Americans, and ask the tough question – are we beyond the point of reconciliation as a country?

