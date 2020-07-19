We have to get the message out that Joe Biden, whoever his Vice President is, and Democrats in general are promoting the lawlessness rampant across the nation. Sadly, that’s the easier part. The harder part is getting news of the riots out in the first place. Mainstream media is willfully ignoring it because they know the narrative is ugly. They know if people start seeing what Antifa and Black Lives Matter are out there doing to businesses, law enforcement, and their own neighbors, that support for them would fade.

If support for BLM and Antifa fades, support for Democrats will fade along with it because they’re the party that is actively supporting these violent movements. We can get the word out through social media, as many have done today.

They just want bread https://t.co/EYceZr8hRc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2020

A man is setting fire to a Starbucks attached to an apartment building. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 20, 2020

BREAKING: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters broke out windows to @SeattlePD East Precinct and ignited a small fire. Weeks ago, protesters overtook the East Precinct and created the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. #seattleriots https://t.co/6L7yk86x6Q — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 20, 2020

Quick, someone get these people some bread! https://t.co/IYvgJMDzSU — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 20, 2020

In the latest episode of Conservative Playbook, JD breaks down the suppression of information regarding these riots. The left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) want their narrative to stay intact. They want it all called “mass demonstrations” and “peaceful protests” despite the clear fact that these violent riots and looting activities are neither peaceful nor part of some sort of demonstration. They’re anarchy for the sake of anarchy.

Patriots must not sit back and expect the truth to get out through mainstream media. It has a better chance of getting out through smoke signals. It’s our responsibility to keep ourselves and other voters informed about reality.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.