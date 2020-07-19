There isn’t much we can say about Paul Krugman that hasn’t already been said. The man who spent most of his career defending economic theories that failed and poking holes in economic theories that worked has attempted to revive his relevance by embracing social justice projects like Black Lives Matter and Defund Police. And to do this, he’s willing to become a full-blown conspiracy theorist in his efforts to virtue signal to a younger generation who has no idea who he is.

The latest round of “Conspiracy Krugman” came in the form of an attack on the integrity of Portland Police Association’s report that rioters set their building on fire. As our EIC noted on Twitter:

Conspiracy Krugman is so woke. Lest we forget, this is the guy who claimed he was hacked by Q when he "discovered" incriminating "stuff" on his computer. https://t.co/f9VefNDz9P — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 20, 2020

Krugman went on to highlight the Shake Shack incident in which NYPD investigated reports that their officers were poisoned. But conflating an investigation that turned out well for all involved to a report by the police department of a fire started by rioters in their building is disingenuous. The first requires medical tests and is not demonstrable without them. The second can be plainly seen which is why the Portland Police Association reported it as fact.

One of the most common propaganda tools used by the left is to cast doubt on truth in an effort to promote their narrative. Krugman isn’t just attacking the integrity of the Portland Police Association. He’s attempting to perpetuate the left’s narrative that law enforcement is generally bad and willing to lie in order to defend themselves. It’s projection; the radical left has the market cornered on such devious activities. That’s not to say cops don’t lie, but this is clearly not such a case. Here is how their Tweets escalated:

People gathering around North Precinct are interfering with the operations of a police facility. Vacate the precinct's parking lot and move back to NE MLK Blvd. Failure to follow this direction may subject you to arrest, citation, or use of force including crowd control munitions — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 19, 2020

People have blocked N. Lombard with dumpsters. Many vehicles are assisting the crowd block traffic. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 19, 2020

Officers were able to put out the fire inside the PPA office and have restored order in the neighborhood there. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 19, 2020

Paul Krugman doesn’t really believe the Portland Police Association is lying. He’s gaslighting for the sake of casting doubt on law enforcement in general while virtue signaling to a progressive movement that’s leaving him behind. This is Cultural Marxism at its most devious.

