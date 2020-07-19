Over the weekend, the Trump Administration made a strong move to re-establish law and order in the face of violent, far leftist “protests.” The flash point is Portland, aka Antifa central.

Over the past 50 days, Antifa has established ground superiority over Portland. The Trump Administration, no longer willing to tolerate the constant violence and destruction, against the wishes of local authorities, sent the specially trained law enforcement BORTAC- Border Patrol Tactical Unit- to defend areas within Federal jurisdiction.

Not surprisingly, the Democratic Party chose the side of Antifa, claiming what was occurring in Portland were peaceful protests that were winding down, only now to be stoked back up by the President’s actions.

Though laughably brazen, the Democrats’ bizarre claims could not have come as a shock to Americans who had been following as events unfolded. With media allies, the Democrats were asking Americans to trust their voices and those of the media, and not believe their own “lying” eyes.

Did we really not see with our own eyes this hammer attack on a Federal officer?

#Antifa covers #Portland with #BlackLivesMatter & "Kill Cops" graffiti, destroys property, tries to set fire to federal courthouse & other Gov. buildings, even attacks Federal cop with a hammer—& allies say city being "softly Pinochet’ed" by #Trump 🤪 Video @PDocumentarians pic.twitter.com/LNH8e7aGuy — Mark Vallen (@mark_vallen) July 17, 2020

Look at the size of that hammer!

But that’s not the reason the Democrats’ choice to support the violent and radical far left is not shocking. It’s not a surprise because the Democrats had already formally partnered with the radical left. In March, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and with little fanfare, the formal partnership between the DNC and the radical leftist organizing platform, the Action Network was announced.

“We had hoped to announce our partnership with the DNC under much different circumstances, but now, facing an unprecedented crisis that has forced us all to move our organizing from in-person to digital, our partnership to build robust, safe, and trusted technology for the movement is more important than ever.”

The Action Network, operating under the Action Squared umbrella, is a progressive platform used to launch and maintain far left radical activities. The Action Network first gained my attention from the assault of conservative journalist Jack Posobiec and the corresponding arrest of Antifa member Jason Charter. Ironically, it was Charter himself that pointed me at the Action Network by linking to an article from the Atlantic on his Twitter profile.

That article identified Charter as a member of Americans Take Action, “a self-proclaimed ‘resistance organization’” whose purposes include impeaching President Trump, restoring fair elections and creating a purpose-driven economy. Their website warns that “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are under attack with Trump in the White House. We must impeach Trump and save democracy in America.”

When you click on the “donate” icon, you’re taken not to ActBlue as expected, but to the Action Network.

What exactly is this Action Network?

Their history began 9 years ago when the far left radicals shifted tactics. In the July 13th, 2011 Canadian based publication Adbusters, the call went out to mobilize the masses:

“The beauty of this new formula, and what makes this novel tactic exciting, is its pragmatic simplicity: we talk to each other in various physical gatherings and virtual people’s assemblies … we zero in on what our one demand will be, a demand that awakens the imagination and, if achieved, would propel us toward the radical democracy of the future … and then we go out and seize a square of singular symbolic significance and put our asses on the line to make it happen. “The time has come to deploy this emerging stratagem against the greatest corrupter of our democracy: Wall Street, the financial Gomorrah of America. “On September 17, we want to see 20,000 people flood into lower Manhattan, set up tents, kitchens, peaceful barricades and occupy Wall Street for a few months. Once there, we shall incessantly repeat one simple demand in a plurality of voices. “This could be the beginning of a whole new social dynamic in America, a step beyond the Tea Party movement, where, instead of being caught helpless by the current power structure, we the people start getting what we want whether it be the dismantling of half the 1,000 military bases America has around the world to the reinstatement of the Glass-Steagall Act or a three strikes and you’re out law for corporate criminals. Beginning from one simple demand – a presidential commission to separate money from politics – we start setting the agenda for a new America.”

This was the beginning of Occupy Wall Street.

It’s widely believed that Occupy Wall Street died out after a couple of months. It did not. Occupy Wall Street transformed.

It was from the Occupy Wall Street seedling that a former John Kerry digital advisor Brian Young launched the platform responsible for much of today’s organized protests. From the Sunrise kids to John Wayne, from Antifa to the DNC, the Action Network is the behind the scenes driving force.

By their own tax returns, the Action Network describes itself as “…a digital hub.” Their tax documents continue, “Our innovative open platform is the home for flexible, nimble campaigns where networks of groups and individuals can take individual action that leads to concentrated results.”

The nonprofit Action Network platform was set up specifically to support progressive and only movements. Back in 2017, Young explained his reasoning:

“They (Occupy Wall Street) had a lot of events, they got a lot of attention for around two months, but then it just kind of faded,” Young says. “A platform like ours could have really kept it alive.”

Although the platform found its footing in 2017, publicly available tax data shows it was actually built in 2011, the year of Occupy Wall Street. Progressive funding via Contribution and Grant dollars began flowing in 2012 with a $100,000 donation by the NEA. In 2014, the United Food and Commercial Workers added $70,000 to the cause. And in 2016 and 2017, the real money started coming in. The AFL-CIO contributed a total of $585,000.

The Action Network total reported revenue, including grants and user fees, jumped dramatically from 2015 to 2018. The Action Network reported total revenue of $944,000 in 2015, $1,245,000 in 2016, $2,277,000 in 2017 and $2,668,000 in 2018. That’s an almost 200% total revenue increase. But the revenue transitioned from mostly grants to fees. During that same time period, Program Service Fees grew from $0 in 2015 and 2016 to over $1.8 million in 2018.

Who uses the Action Network? The better question would be, “Who doesn’t use the Action Network?”

One user is the International Anti-Fascist Defence (sic) Fund based out of Canada. Here’s the link to their contribution page.

As per their Action Network profile, “The International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund provides direct, immediate support to anti-fascists and anti-racists anywhere in the world, whenever they find themselves in a difficult situation as a result of their stand against hate. Whether it’s replacing damaged/stolen property, paying medical bills, helping them find a safe place to stay, funding legal defence, helping their families, or doing antifa prisoner support, this Fund seeks to alleviate the harm that results from doing the right thing sometimes.”

One key member of the Antifa Defence Fund is Montreal ARA cofounder Walter Tull. Tull is actually quoted in the Antifa Handbook: “…the job of the anti-fascist is to make [fascists] too afraid to act publicly and to act as volunteer targets for their hate and attacks which might keep them from thinking about burning down the mosque in their neighborhood.”

(To be clear, there are no mosques being burned down in Portland by fascists. The only buildings on fire are being caused by Antifa.)

Walter Tull is leveraging the Action Network platform to try to reopen the case of Jock Palfreeman, an Australian convicted of murder without premeditation and sentenced to 20 years prison for stabbing and killing a law student.

Remember those Trump town hall events that got violent? According to the Washington Free Beacon:

The Action Network has partnered with major progressive groups, including the AFL-CIO and National Education Association. The group touts its partnership with Indivisible, a group that provides a “practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda.” The group manages lists of volunteers and supporters for the Town Hall Project, a protest group founded by a former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer that encourages people to show up at town halls and protest for progressive policies.

As per Influence Watch:

The Action Network has also been used to organize events for Americans for Democratic Action, Liberal Women Unite, and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Among the organizations on the extreme and radical left to which Action Network has opened its platform are the Communist Party USA and the associated Young Communist League USA. People’s Forum used Action Network to promote the book launch for Marxist Literary Criticism Today.”

Those are just a few examples.

“The Action Network, a group affiliated with the Women’s March, also is calling on companies headed by women CEOs to boycott Carlson’s program. Among the executives targeted are Tricia Griffith of Progressive Insurance, Mary Barra of General Motors, Pamela Nicholson of Enterprise Holdings and Emma Walmsley of GSK.” “We do not have to allow Tucker a platform on which to earn millions for airing his disgusting views. We can hit him in the place he values above all other things: his wallet. Tell Tucker’s female advertisers to lead the charge in making the right decision to pull their ads from Tucker Carlson Tonight and #DropTucker This comes as Fox News prepares for its first presentation to advertisers Wednesday as part of networks’ “upfronts,” which promote programming.”

You can find most any recent Progressive activity via this search page. Try it. You can search on a word, like “Trump,” or search on your own zip code to see what’s been launched in your area.

There is almost no end to the Action Network’s reach. This is how people know when and where to show up. This is how the petitions are formed. This is the hub.

Watch this video (language warning).

These federal officers (?) just rushed up and arrested someone for no reason pic.twitter.com/xcFVuoMZmN — Matcha chai (@matcha_chai) July 15, 2020

Here’s Antifa in Portland getting arrested by BORTAC. If you’ve seen it before, did you notice what was being said? What’s the woman say? “NLG will get you out.” What’s NLG? The National Lawyers Guild. (Antifa has not one but at least 2 legal structures working on their behalf.) As per the NLG website: “The NLG is dedicated to the need for basic change in the structure of our political and economic system.”

Go search on NLG or Lawyers Guild on the Action Network. Yep. They’re also part of the Action Network family.

And a family it is. The best description I’ve seen about the Action Network is from Fast Company, who referred to the Action Network as:

“…as a digital family tree for progressive movements. On the platform, organizers can set up a site for a national event. (Large organizations like the People’s Climate March, which likely sends out millions of emails a month, donate a few thousand dollars per month to the Action Network for use of the platform, and individuals and smaller organizations can use it for free.) Once the organization sets up a site, local offshoots can register related events, and people interested in participating in the movement can sign up with their email addresses to receive information about events, planning meetings, and follow-up actions. If this structure sounds familiar after the events around Donald Trump’s inauguration, it should: The Women’s March made use of the Action Network, and as such was able to translate a global event of unprecedented magnitude into a sustained, action-driven movement.”

The Action Network is more than a partner to the DNC. They, as well as Antifa, Antifa Defence, NLG, and others are now part of the same “digital family tree.” It’s no wonder the Democrats stood up for Antifa in Portland. It wasn’t just their typical political position of Orange Man Bad. The DNC and Antifa are officially cousins.

