Legend has it that Saddam Hussein’s bodyguards used to test new recruits back when he ruled over Iraq with an iron fist. They would wake them up in the middle of the night saying they were initiating a coup, demanding they join. If they refused they would live.

These days it’s not as extreme, but it’s a similar situation with cancel culture being rampant in the nation. When some unknown caller rings you up and asks who you support in the upcoming election. How many being called are worried about their answer costing them their livelihood, reputation or friends by providing the ‘wrong’ answer?

We are in the middle of a very bizarre situation, and that has to factor into how people are reacting. How many people are giving the ‘politely correct’ answer while still planning to vote for President Trump?

Are we expected to believe that the left is winning by forcing the issue?

The video we’re presenting is of declared moderate Tim Pool looking at the destruction wrought by the left as of late. Wondering how anyone sane would support its socialist national agenda that includes cancel culture and the erasure of history amongst other things.

The report is on another shocking development from the left’s Cultural Revolution. This time it is a direct attack on Christianity as well as history. This has gone way beyond the issue of racism. The left is openly attacking our faith. Does anyone think that the majority of the country is on board with this?

He also notes that the national socialist media has gone full partisan. Having become propaganda organs of the left, perpetrating lies such as it’s only statues of confederates that are being vandalized by ‘peaceful’ rioters.

Could cancel culture skew the election with mail in voting?

We could extend this line of thinking to the electoral process. The secret vote was always the standard for one very good reason as alluded to above. Going to a secure voting place free from partisan rancor meant that you could make you own choice. No one knew how you voted because of the privacy of the process and the chain of custody of the ballot.

Such would not be the case with mail in voting. No one would be guaranteed that their vote would be kept secret and it’s revelation could have dire consequences. Could that be the reason the left is pushing this fraud?

All of this is beyond the other reasons why mail in voter fraud would be a disaster.

Joe Biden: The placebo candidate for socialism

One last note. It’s becoming quite apparent why Biden was essentially chosen as the nominee at the end of February. The choice was between an overt socialist and a covert socialist. The left knew it couldn’t win with Bernie Sanders out in front, so they went with Biden. Now that he’s taken on the left’s socialist national agenda, it should be clear that his ascension was to hide this.

Biden provides an ever so thin veneer of cover on the left’s true agenda. Those fearful of the disaster that is socialism can fool themselves that they aren’t voting for it. While others know that he’s just an empty vessel that will be filled with left’s most vile concoctions.

Once again, the bloom is off the socialist rose. Nevertheless, with Biden it’s still viable beneath the surface, ready to unleash disaster on the nation.

