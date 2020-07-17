Faith in America is becoming invisible. They no longer talk about it on television. You can’t read about it in newspapers. If it’s mentioned through Hollywood entertainment in shows or movies, it’s almost always painted in a negative light. But it’s still there. Those who practice the various Judeo-Christian faiths continue to be vibrant even if they’re only newsworthy if scandals strike. When that happens, it’s the top news story of the day regardless of what else is going on.

Hiding the core of faithfulness that still shines in this country is not enough for the left to achieve their goals. Keeping it hidden only prevents other Americans from seeing or experiencing the truth. But there remains a strong contingent of faithful Americans who will thwart their plans even if the church is hidden. As mentioned in the previous section of this chapter, the radical left can overcome all other challenges to achieving their goals other than the church itself. They need the faithful to either accept progressive precepts as “gospel” or be too fearful to oppose them. To those trying to destroy this nation, it really doesn’t matter which path a Christian takes as long as he or she takes one of them.

Today, the faithful are still fighting. We’re still standing up to opposition, and while it’s not as pronounced as many of us would like to see, it’s strong enough to keep the nation from falling to the machinations of the radical left for now. Some are fighting from the shadows. Others are fighting from the pulpit. Still others take their message to the streets. We can look at the state of the church today and realize it’s not nearly as vocal as it once was, but there’s still plenty of fight left in us. That’s why the left is bent on finishing us off from within. The Cultural Marxist messaging from outside the church has done as much damage as it can do in the short term. The way for them to accelerate their plans is to take the fight to the inside by infiltrating the church, which they’ve been doing systematically for as long as the church has existed.

This is not isolated to the United States. Many western cultures have gone through this already and been spun into lukewarm versions of their previous selves, especially in the European Union. None of this is new, either. It’s a phenomenon that has been chipping away at the church from the start. In fact, the Bible warns us multiple times in the New Testament that nefarious forces were infiltrating the church in its infancy. Jude, the half-brother of Jesus Christ, told us of this in his letter to the churches.

3 Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints. 4 For there are certain men crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, ungodly men, turning the grace of our God into lasciviousness, and denying the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ.

Today, the infiltration is rapid and it’s starting to have two effects. They want us limited in numbers and fervor. We’ve seen church attendance dropping in most houses of worship, but there is one segment that has actually grown. In lieu of direct attacks on specific churches or even ideologies, let’s lump them together as being “progressive” churches. Specific variation of progressive churches have been mentioned and will continue to be mentioned by other authors throughout this book, but if a church promotes non-Biblical or even anti-Biblical notions such as abortion, worldly prosperity, gay marriage, or social justice, chances are strong they fit the progressive church mold.

Taking down the numbers of faithful is achieved from the outside. They use indoctrination models, propaganda, and the aforementioned attempts to hide the church and the faith in order to keep people from seeking the truth of the Gospel. But reducing fervor has always been a task most easily achieved from within the church. This is where infiltration becomes so important in their overall strategy. We’ve seen it at work with churches expressing progressive doctrines such as denying the resurrection, preaching salvation as achievable without belief in Jesus Christ, or promoting a “better life now” mentality. Don’t get me wrong. The true Gospel does make your life better now and forever, but that doesn’t always translate into better cars or bigger homes. In fact, it rarely does. This world is loaded with temptations to take our eyes off the true meaning of the Bible. When we are told to seek prosperity in this world and this life, we are being told the opposite message of the Gospel.

Then, there’s the manifestation of church implosion that has been spreading far more quickly than anyone would have thought possible just a couple of decades ago. The rise of “social justice” churches is insane. It’s one of the most clever misdirection strategies we’ve ever seen in America as lukewarm interpretations of New Testament doctrines are being used to encourage Cultural Marxism from within. The very ideology that threatens the church the most from the outside is now being preached from pulpits across the nation. Many are being misled into activities and acceptance of activities that completely defy a Biblical worldview. What makes it sad is many who are engaged in it are doing so believing this is what God wants us to do even though the Bible says He does not.

For example, the rise of universal acceptance within the church is painted as the most compassionate way to operate. We are told that activities such as gay marriages are suitable for the modern church because it’s both compassionate and lawful. Churches that engage in these activities willfully ignore scripture that denounces the actions while shielding their congregations from the same.

The greatest trick used by these anti-Biblical charlatans is “love.” They conflate human compassion, which is limited and weak, with God’s love which is infinite. We often hear them talk about loving one another because “God is love,” quoting 1 John 4:8. But they rarely reference the context of the verse and when they do, they apply an eisegetical interpretation to fit their skewed worldview. Let’s look at the verse in partial context to see how badly they’re butchering it when applying it to “love” as a justification for accepting sin.

4 Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. 2 Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: 3 And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world. 4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world. 5 They are of the world: therefore speak they of the world, and the world heareth them. 6 We are of God: he that knoweth God heareth us; he that is not of God heareth not us. Hereby know we the spirit of truth, and the spirit of error. 7 Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. 8 He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love. 9 In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him. 10 Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. 11 Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another. 12 No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.

Progressive churches led or manipulated by the left’s infiltrators will put a laser-focus on the verse in question, “He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.” But they ignore the context that precedes and follows it. They ignore the requisite confession that Christ is come in the flesh even as they claim scientific adherence by turning the resurrection into a metaphor. This is the spirit of antichrist that was in the world then and is in the world now.

They pretend to not understand verse 5 which condemns their teaching about the world being of the world and spreading a message about the world. Prosperity “gospel” teachers have to perform scriptural acrobatics to get around that single verse.

They focus on verses 7 and 8 to justify their desire to have gay marriages, to ignore spiritual malfeasance among congregants and themselves, and to embrace any and all sin that comes though their doors. There’s a huge difference between embracing the sinner and embracing the sin. We are to embrace the sinner and help them seek Him who has overcome sin, but churches are NOT to embrace the sin itself. That is of the world and therefore not of the true love of God.

This is the conflation mentioned above. It is compassionate by human sensibilities to accept that if two people love each other, they should be married even if they are of the same sex. However, it is not loving in a Biblical sense to accept and thereby encourage the sin.

Would it be considered “compassionate” to let someone in a violent relationship continue on without intervention? Is it “loving” for a church to take in drug abusers without trying to help them beat their addiction? If a starving person comes to church, should the church not help them get a meal or two or ten? These are all physical challenges and modern churches are often very quick to intervene, as they should. But when a person comes to church with a blatant spiritual dilemma, why do so many churches embrace them without addressing the sin? Shouldn’t a church counsel someone confused about their gender just as readily as they would counsel someone experiencing depression? Why is it no longer considered appropriately compassionate for churches to call out homosexuality as aggressively as they would call out pedophilia or bestiality?

To understand the importance of embracing the sinner and not the sin, we must sear verse 10 onto our hearts. “Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” When we realize the gravity of this single verse, it’s clear that our humanly compassion is insufficient to qualify. To truly love each other, we must be willing to fight, to sacrifice, and to risk losing for the sake of another. It is not loving to accept someone’s confusion over gender any more than it would be loving to accept they want to commit suicide. We can love them best by helping them embrace the Gospel and the entirety of the Bible. When we try to express our love by loving their sins, we are not abiding by the point John was making. We are simply expressing our flawed, feeble, and misguided human compassion.

Let me be perfectly clear about one thing before the topic is lost. This chapter is not about salvation. Such discussions are held for smarter and holier men than me. The reason I’m focusing on the various sins of many modern churches is to highlight the point of this chapter, that infiltration of the church is happening and part of the infiltrators’ intention is to remove the church for the sake of the adversary’s intentions for America. This nation must be removed from prominence in order for their plans to move forward. To weaken and destroy this nation, they will need the faithful in this country to become even more lukewarm, passive, and decimated. They aren’t simply trying to reduce our ranks for the sake of advancing Cultural Marxism, which they’ve been doing for decades. They want to weaken the nation’s core, and at our core are the Judeo-Christian principles upon which we were founded.

The church is the last line of defense. If we’ve learned anything in recent history, it’s that pure patriotism is insufficient to handle uprisings of anarcho-communists. Logic is quick to leave us when pandemics rise up. The 1st Amendment can be put on hold for the sake of Cultural Marxists and virtue signalers alike, not to mention the “science” driving draconian measures to prevent us from worshiping. Fellowship is becoming harder to achieve as political measures supersede spiritual necessities. These are all attempts to remove the church from the equation, and they can only be successful if the plethora of lukewarm church leaders are their accomplices from within.

This is a battle for the soul of America. If they can weaken our corporate soul, they can achieve their soulless agenda. The church stands in their way and will continue to until they sufficiently damage it from within.

This is an excerpt from the upcoming book “Church & State.” Others contributing to the book include Dr. Michael L. Brown, Jeff Dornik, Denise McAllister, Mychal Massie, Greg Locke, and others. To preorder it, please visit the book’s website and use promo code “JD” at checkout.

