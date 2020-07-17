Savanah Hernandez is an activist and conservative commentator that recently joined me during the American Conservative Movement’s Saving America Conference for an interview. One of the things that has really inspired me about Savanah was how committed she is to saving America. We discussed this idea of commitment during this session.

The Left is fully committed to their goals of fundamentally changing America. Black Lives Matter and Antifa are fully committed to literally destroying our great country and rebuilding it in their image. They are so committed that they don’t even care about whether their tactics are legal or not. They will do whatever it takes.

We need that type of commitment on the right. Now, let me clarify, I am not calling for illegal behavior. I am not calling for violence. I am calling for that level of commitment! Willing to do what it takes to take back our country.

Savanah is one of those conservatives that should inspire us to getting more involved and doing what we can do. She literally showed up to some Black Lives Matter “protests” (really, they are riots) holding a cardboard sign that reads “Police Lives Matter”. She is willing to get into the middle of the crowd and take a stand for truth and for our country. We need more conservatives like Savanah.

The thing is, we can fix this. We can take back our country. We can save this great nation! But it will take us all rising up and doing what we can to ensure that we preserve our freedom and liberty. If we don’t take a stand and push back, we will lose America to the Marxist, leftist, socialist, communist Democrats and never get it back. Now is the time to rise up to protect America from The Enemy. Let’s do this together!

