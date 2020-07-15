Mankind’s search for truth has been taking a beating for the past few decades. We’ve suffered through the post-modern notion that no truths can be absolute. As horrible as that has been, particularly for people of faith, things have gotten much worse in recent years. The radical left’s push of post-truth ideologies takes post-modernism down an even darker path. In a post-truth worldview, there ARE absolute truths, but only as they are applied to the individual and therefore the society. In a post-truth society, a man can be a woman simply by stating that’s how he feels in his heart.

This has permeated into the world of politics as both mainstream media and Big Tech have formed a partnership that redefines truth based on their desired agendas. Social media in particular has been a haven for censorship of truth. It’s getting to the point that if you speak the truth from a conservative perspective, you have a greater chance of being censored than if you speak lies from a progressive perspective. Donald Trump Jr. is learning this with Instagram’s latest showing of bollocks.

BREAKING: Instagram is now threatening to remove the account of @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting these hypocritical headlines from CNN about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/krvUgViL0y — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 15, 2020

Two different stories. Same “news” outlet. One author tying them together. The first story is the one CNN wanted to run based on their agenda. The second story is the one they were forced to run based on facts. Propaganda versus reporting. It’s a fair representation from Trump, but Instagram has threatened to delete his account altogether over it.

Big Tech has its tentacles spread across the collective mind share of disseminated information on the internet. Google controls search and uses its massive reach to amplify the left while suppressing the right. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram pretend to be platforms while engaging in unambiguous editorial preference, once again giving more exposure to progressive perspectives while systematically quashing conservatives and their “dangerous” thoughts. This isn’t new. We’ve been dealing with it since the 2016 election. But they’ve ramped up their efforts in recent months. This is just another example of a conservative exposing a reality about a progressive organization, and in doing so he has put his account at risk.

Nobody ever said things were going to be fair, especially when it comes to the free flow of information. This has been happening in various degrees and iterations since a serpent told a woman she could eat a piece of fruit without repercussions. But in 2020, we’re learning the depths the radical left is willing to go in order to achieve their goals. If we don’t do what it takes to reverse this trend, they may actually win in the end. And if they do, it truly will be the end.

