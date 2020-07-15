No, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not running a Bitcoin scam, but a scammer has hacked the Vice President’s account an posted a Tweet asking people to send $1000.

The Tweet only stayed live and pinned to his profile for less than two minutes, but accumulated a lot of traction. It’s unknown if any money was sent to the scammers in the time it was up, but either way it shows a glaring flaw in both Twitter as well as the Biden campaign. They’ve been plagued with technology issues from the start of the campaign. As for the Twitter account, it is commonly believed the former Vice President does not have access to his own account and the Tweets are coming from staffers.

Several large accounts were also hacked, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mike Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, and Apple.

163 transactions in few minutes time, more than $40,000 raised by hackers who took over Bill Gates Twitter . A minute of silence for those who fell for the scam.

This is an embarrassment for the campaign, but it’s indicative of the type of White House we would have if he were elected. His mental acuity is fading. His understanding of technology is minimal. Scammers are crossing their fingers.

