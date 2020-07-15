One police officer was murdered and his partner was shot and injured Monday night following a pursuit of a vehicle that ended in a pedestrian being stuck. But the driver of the vehicle didn’t surrender, choosing instead to fire a weapon at the police SUV pursuing him. Black Lives Matter activist Henry Eugene Washington, 37, was arrested early the next morning after getting stuck between two buildings as he tried to climb down from his hiding place not far from the scene of the crime.

POLICE OFFICER MURDERED! Tonight in Bothell, WA—2 Police officers shot. One killed. One in critical condition. A child was also shot. The suspect is a Black male at large.#Bothell #BlueLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Y5DGD8XP0v — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 14, 2020

Bothell police officer Jonathan Shoop, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. His partner was transferred to the hospital and is in satisfactory condition. According to The Daily Herald:

Shoop tried to stop a westbound Pontiac G6 on Highway 522 around 9:40 p.m. Monday. After a short car chase, the black sedan hit a pedestrian on a scooter in a crosswalk, crashed through the center median and stopped in the 10300 block of Woodinville Drive.

The suspect is in custody in King County Jail in Washington. Despite the age of the story, mainstream media has refused to even acknowledge it. 48-hours after the killing of a white police officer, none of the major networks or news outlets have reported it. The likely reason is the suspect’s affiliation with Black Lives Matter, which can be clearly seen on his public Facebook page.

Media won’t share this. The BLM movement has wagered a war on our police officers. This must be stopped. — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 15, 2020

Please note*** Henry E. Washington is the man on the RIGHT! Not the left. This is him and confirmed. Let’s hope he doesn’t see another day of sunlight. pic.twitter.com/N8v48LUCVf — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 15, 2020

Amazing that no media is touching this story yet. I wonder why? I may or may not know this information to be true, but if you Google or Twitter search "henry e(ugene) Washington", no results. It's been 6 hours! Sure hope when I'm right, you'd consider a RT. https://t.co/tqBxCy7vKx — @OscarBerrara on parler (@OBerrara) July 14, 2020

Washington’s Facebook page has several images depicting him with cash, firearms, and drugs. It also includes several images and posts discussing his status as a Black Lives Matter activist. The page will likely be taken down soon if it hasn’t already, but here are images captured from his profile:

48 hours after a Black BLM activist allegedly murdered a White cop, mainstream media is still ignoring it. If the incident involved a White cop shooting and killing a Black BLM activist, they’d be on the story within 48 minutes.

