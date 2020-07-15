GILBERT, ARIZONA – This week, Congressman Andy Biggs, along with Congressman Matt Gaetz, introduced Senator Rand Paul’s S.J. Res. 12, the AFGHAN Services Act, as an amendment to H.R. 6395, the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.

The amendment would repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force enacted in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks; direct the Department of Defense to report to Congress a plan for (1) the orderly withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and (2) political reconciliation and elections in Afghanistan independent of U.S. involvement; and give members of the U.S. Armed Forces who deployed in support of the Global War on Terror a $2,500 bonus.

Representatives Biggs and Gaetz issued the following statements:

‘President Trump is ready to end America’s endless wars. That’s why Congressman Gaetz and I are determined to lead this fight in the House by introducing Senator Rand Paul’s AFGHAN Services Act as an amendment to the House NDAA. American taxpayers cannot afford to continue funding a war that is no longer in our national security interest.

However, the bipartisan, pro-intervention, pro-war caucus in Congress is comfortable with the failed status quo and will fight our good-faith effort at every turn. I urge House leadership to make this amendment in order and let our constituents see whether their Representative is an advocate for perpetual war or peace through strength.’- Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-05)

‘This amendment affirms what President Trump knows and believes: unfocused, unending wars in the Middle East make America weaker, not stronger. Instead of sending our soldiers to blood-stained sands of the Middle East, let’s care for veterans here at home and instead of ill-fated adventurism, let’s put America first.’- Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

