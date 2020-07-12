It’s easy to confuse motivations that drive a sinister plan with the desired end results of the planners. Just because one must travel along a path that makes them engage in evil doesn’t mean they believe the end results they want to achieve are evil. How many times have we heard leaders justify their actions by citing “casualties of war” as they try to convince others that death and destruction are justifiable to achieve a positive end result? The man robs a liquor store to get diaper money for his kid doesn’t think what he is doing is necessary evil as long as the goal is righteous in his own mind.

When I complain that the the radical left wants to take down or destroy America, I’m not trying to position them as comic book villains who want destruction for the sake of destruction. For the most part, they’re not “evil” outside of the understanding that all humans are inherently sinful. What the radical left perceives as true evil in America is foundational; they can point to hundreds of actions taken within and outside of our borders as proof-positive that the future America they envision will be much better for both Americans and the rest of the world. By their reckoning, America in its current manifestation is not a positive force and therefore any actions taken in the process of transforming it into their vision are not only justifiable but necessary. Therefore, to make a better America they believe they must take America down and rebuild it.

Whatever evil must be done along the way is not a moral grey area to them. Those who are harmed are simply “casualties of war” and therefore their sacrifices are perfectly acceptable. This is important to understand because many patriotic Americans tend to see the radical left as ignorant, evil, or both. That may be true in some cases, but generally the goals that drive the actions of the radical left appeal to them because they believe it’s all for the collective good. Those who suffer along the way are unfortunate byproducts of a battle they believe will end most suffering altogether.

They’re misguided, but let’s not dismiss them as purely evil. Doing so diminishes the real threat of what the radical left is trying to do. Those motivated by purely evil intent can be dissuaded or more easily defeated. Those who believe in their hearts they are doing the right thing and fighting the good fight pose a much greater challenge as their willingness to escalate, to take risks, is nearly impossible to thwart through reason. This is why logic fails to convince them. They have their own logic, illogical it may be, driving them to the belief that whatever it takes to deconstruct the various systems of government, culture, economics, and religion are worthy actions. They believe their vision of a greater good supersedes any other visions that stand in their way.

Until we acknowledge their motivations as righteous in their own minds, we will not be able to stop them. All too often I hear conservatives belittle their cause as simply “wanting free stuff” or “chaotic for the sake of chaos.” That’s just not the case, at least for those who are pulling the strings. Yes, the neo-Marxist puppetmasters employ the services of freeloaders and anarchists, but those foot soldiers are not valid representatives of the power behind their cause. Our goal is not to make the foot soldiers see reason. Our goal must be to neuter or destroy the organizations driving the foot soldiers to enact their theft, destruction, and anarchy.

The radical left does not view success as incremental changes towards the goal of a neo-Marxist America. They have no illusions that incremental changes can ever get them there. To achieve their goals requires all-out revolution. That is the seed they planted decades ago. Only through violent revolution can they see their visions turned to reality. They see America as a huge, ugly building. They want a very different building in its place. They can’t do that by remodeling or adding onto it. To get the building they want requires a sudden destruction. They need the building to implode. Then, they will clear out the debris and build something different—and better in their eyes—to stand for the next quarter millennium or longer.

America must be taken down in order for them to build what they envision in its stead.

This brings us to the greatest obstacle they must overcome in order to launch and win their revolution. It’s not capitalism. The economic structure that gives our nation such strength around the world was proven to be very susceptible to attacks during the COVID-19 crisis. The strongest economy the world has ever seen was chopped down to size very quickly based on a perceived fear over something that, as it’s being revealed now, wasn’t really the existential threat it was billed to be.

The greatest obstacle isn’t even patriotism. If we learned anything in 2020, it’s that there are far fewer truly patriotic Americans than we might have believed before. Millions of Americans willingly bowed to coronavirus lockdowns and Cultural Marxist rioting. Some would argue that these aren’t displays of a lack of patriotism, but the type of patriotism necessary to thwart a revolution is much more concrete than having a U.S. flag on the lawn or singing the Star Spangled Banner at sporting events. The neo-Marxists can circumvent most expressions of patriotism and there appears to not be enough full-blown patriots to stop them.

No, the greatest threat to the neo-Marxist revolution’s success is faith. This nation was built on a foundation of faith and that foundation, while systematically weakened over the last five or six decades, is still far too strong for the radical leftists to overcome. Faith allows us to find courage where otherwise it doesn’t exist. It empowers us to fight for the most important right written into the Constitution: The 1st Amendment. Most importantly, faith keeps us unwavering in our ideology. Some may otherwise see logic in social justice or reasons to meet the demands of Cultural Marxists, but our faith enables us to differentiate between true right and wrong. If the radical leftists can continue to weaken faith in America, they can finally accomplish their goals.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

America can only remain the shining beacon on the hill if we defend it from enemies within. Therefore, identifying the motivations and plans of the radical left is imperative if we are to continue to be a nation. If they win, America will cease to exist.

This is an excerpt from the upcoming book “Church & State.” Others contributing to the book include Dr. Michael L. Brown, Jeff Dornik, Denise McCallister, Mychal Massey, Greg Locke, and others. To preorder it, please visit the book’s website and use promo code “JD” in checkout.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.