Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue was lambasted on social media for having the nerve to pay President Trump a compliment while at the White House. Several hashtag campaigns arose calling for people to stop buying their products after the largest Hispanic-owned food company in America seemed to not be as outraged as the radical left over President Trump’s presidency.

But things appear to be backfiring. There is no hard data regarding their sales, but support for the hashtag #BuyGoya grew immediately following the attempt to cancel them. Moreover, anecdotal accounts seem to be pointing towards INCREASED sales and support from Americans who either support President Trump or simply hate the Cultural Marxist effects of cancel culture being so pervasive from the radical left today.

Oh, hi @Twitter: Just as many people now deciding to buy @GoyaFoods

products. I don't even eat much of what they make, but I am going to buy $500 worth and take it to the food bank just to spite you and your totalitarian shut-uppers. pic.twitter.com/b6UzWYiLx7 — Todd Ξ Herman (@toddeherman) July 11, 2020

We should do a #BuyGoya day on Monday. Everyone everywhere across the country should go buy some cans of Goya and post it. Retweet this if you agree and let’s get it done. https://t.co/pnlnVJTrXq — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 11, 2020

I have never tried @GoyaFoods before. It will now be he first brand I go to. Appreciate the recipes on their site 👍👍 https://t.co/vP10tl7zuU #BuyGoya https://t.co/qLRHzBXFqh — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 12, 2020

Doing our part to support the Goya Brand. #BuyGoya pic.twitter.com/nFKfYsMQ9z — Jason Turner (@petjetman73) July 11, 2020

I just loaded up my cart with #BuyGoya and drove over to the local food pantry. Thank you Goya for not backing down to the ridiculous mob. pic.twitter.com/JSCgUWIBZk — vin g (@VinVing33) July 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time a company has benefited from exposure through cancel culture’s attempts to destroy them. Chick-fil-A saw sales skyrocket after they were targeted when the owners were revealed to have donated to Christian causes. That has reversed since then as the company seems to have shifted to social justice causes.

But there’s one metric we can see tangibly in which Goya Foods seems to clearly be benefiting. Their Facebook page, which was created in 2011 and had accumulated just over 600,000 fans in around nine-and-a-half years, has exploded over the last couple of days, increasing in size by over 100,000 fans in 24 hours. As of the writing of this article, they have 736,435 “likes” on their page. A screenshot shared by an Instagram food blogger showed yesterday’s totals being under 630,000 likes.

Cancel culture will continue until the radical left is taught that trying to cancel anyone over support for President Trump will only increase their engagement from the right. Perhaps then they’ll give up their unhinged cancellation attempts.

