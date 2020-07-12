HAWAII HAS BEEN HOME FOR OVER FOUR OF MY SEVEN DECADES

I love Hawaii and the people of Hawaii. The attraction of living in Hawaii is so much more than just the most perfect climate in the world. It is that, but the lifestyle in Hawaii has always been very unique. Thus it is for locals who are born and raised here in these islands. It is also a very special place for kamaaina who choose Hawaii when they could have lived many other places. Most of those other locales would have offered better job opportunities and economic advantages. But we live in Hawaii because Hawaii is in our heart.

I will say that in my own case, the Asia-Pacific Islander environment is a large part of the reason that I came back to Hawaii after a brief stint in Washington DC over 30 years ago. In between, I spent a few years back in Southern California when my elderly parents were still living there. It was good to be close to family, but I missed Hawaii the moment I stepped off the plane at LAX. That feeling persisted when we lived in Northern Virginia and I commuted daily on the Metro under the Potomac into our nation’s capital. Career ambitions with our federal government were no competition for my desire to escape the DC Beltway. I have never once regretted coming back to Hawaii and I’m still thankful that we did when we did.

Hawaii has gone through difficult economic times before. But, what we see in 2020 is totally unprecedented during the 42 years since I came here in 1978. We have always had mostly self-serving Democrats playing musical chairs from one office to another at both the state and municipal levels. That charade continues.

But the overreaction to the Coronavirus has given Hawaii politicians ~ whose underlying motive has always been perpetuating their own personal power ~ an opportunity to impose restrictions on people’s daily lives that nobody in their wildest nightmare had ever imagined could happen overnight.

IT GIVES ME NO PLEASURE TO SAY THESE WORDS

In 2020, Hawaii has become a failed state. Yes, it is ironic that we are the 50th state of the union. One of two states admitted during my own lifetime and the last one until now. But, Hawaii’s unique geographic position 2,300 miles offshore from San Francisco in the North Pacific Ocean has isolated us from the 48 contiguous states. Not only physically, but psychologically as well. Hawaii mentality is separate from the rest of the country in ways I have never experienced on the mainland. We made a long overdue visit to Alaska last year, but even there I didn’t feel that separateness that exists here in Hawaii.

The attitude toward our local inept and corrupt politicians seems to be that they may be inept and corrupt politicians, but they are OUR inept and corrupt politicians! Therefore, we will defend them against all detractors. They are us. We are them.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE A FAILED STATE?

Normally I use this drastic term only for foreign countries like Somalia. Actually there is no other country quite like Somalia. It has no effective government and is in a state of anarchy. Hawaii is not in anarchy. Just the opposite. We are in a state of iron-fisted, dictatorial rule at this moment in time. But, nonetheless Hawaii is a failed state which does not provide for the well-being of its people as it should.

When the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing deliberately unleashed this biological attack on the United States and the world, with the full complicity of the World Health Organization’s corrupt leadership, many of our politicians in America and here in Hawaii began with an effort to stem the flow and protect the health of our people.

I will never be so naïve as to say that any politicians’ motives are totally altruistic. Politics and altruism are oxymorons. That didn’t occur. But, what did transpire was that Democrat politicians in Hawaii started imposing extreme restrictions upon people’s everyday lives. It must have been an exhilarating sense of power for them to be able to tell people whether or not they could even leave their own homes. They proceeded to shut down businesses including malls and restaurants. They actually thought they had the Constitutional authority to prohibit the expression of religious faith in places of worship. They mandated masks and other unscientific requirements under unconstrained emergency powers which the Democrat Hawaii State Legislature still refuses to rein in.

Just about every day now, we hear that one of our favorite long time stores or restaurants has called it quits forever because they could not survive in this overbearing and oppressive economic environment. There really does not seem to be any end in sight to this political madness as our fearful leaders apparently have no plan whatsoever.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The 14-day quarantine requirement for anyone arriving in Hawaii may be ended on July 31st. Or, it may not. I personally have finally given up any consideration of trying to make a trip back to the mainland this year to visit family. The quarantine is part of the reason and the suffocating mask is another. Who in his right mind thinks that reinhaling one’s own CO2 for a prolonged period, such as a 5 to 7 hour flight from Hawaii to some city in the western part of the United States, would be a healthy thing to do?

In one sense, we had the opportunity to really get COVID-19 under control here in Hawaii. We were very close to that point and had almost zeroed out new cases here on Oahu. But our Democrat governor and mayor were afraid to challenge the George Floyd protesters and welcomed 10,000 people into the streets of downtown Honolulu. Now, even I am shocked at their utter audacity and gall as they now totally ignore that seminal event in the surge of Coronavirus cases and have gone back to blaming it on businesses reopening and public gatherings for other not-so-politically-correct purposes. When it’s a cause they like, they give it a bye. Meanwhile they stick it to all the innocent people here who are just trying to go about our daily lives and survive this economic crisis which they have created and imposed upon us all.

Rather than heeding common sense, Hawaii State Legislature was poised to make the situation even worse by extending emergency powers to the State Health Director rather than restricting those of the governor. In a rare case of public outcry against such misguided legislation, it was dropped from the agenda. That just goes to show that we need to make our voices heard!

I have said it before, but Hawaii is a state that does not hold our politicians accountable. We have no recall provision in our state constitution to remove an out-of-control governor. The Democrat legislature is not going to exercise their impeachment authority. Our state attorney general is not publicly elected, but it is appointed and under the control of the governor. We have no write-in provision on ballots.

HOW DO WE RESTORE HAWAII’S VIABILITY AS A STATE?

Despite his miserable record, Governor David Ige is a lame duck who will remain in office until the end of 2022. At that point, our failed Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will certainly be one of the main contenders to assume the governorship. Now ain’t that a fine kettle of fish?

To mix a metaphor, let’s go back to what I said earlier about musical chairs being played by worn-out politicians. This one may be played with a background of slack-key, but the result is indisputable. Politicians stay in one office or another forever and the people of Hawaii continue to suffer.

THE PROBLEM IS GROUPTHINK

As long as you keep going…. Wait a minute, I started to say as long as you keep going to the voting booth, but they have taken that away from us this year also. Democrat politicians unilaterally have taken away our opportunity to cast our ballot at our usual locations. Now we must use a mail-in ballot or drop it off in one of a handful of locations.

Did they ask your opinion or whether you wanted that? Of course not! But that’s the whole point! They think they know what’s good for us better than we know for ourselves! Therefore they don’t ask us what we want and they don’t care what we want and they will do what they want regardless of what we want. I hope that is abundantly clear!

Now back to my original point. If you keep voting for and reelecting the same worn-out politicians, you are going to get the same worn-out ineffective policies. If these people had one original thought crossing their minds, it would die of loneliness!

This doesn’t just apply to the governor and mayor. Senator Brian Schatz consistently regurgitates Democrat talking points in his tweets venting his spleen against President Trump and conservatives. Mazie Hirono showed her lack of Aloha Spirit during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings and embarrassed everybody in Hawaii as everyone kept asking us how we could possibly send such a mean-spirited person to Capitol Hill. We need an entirely new delegation in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in our nation’s capital. But, we also need new blood in the Hawaii State Senate and House of Representatives along with the City and County of Honolulu, both mayor and city council.

VOTE WISELY AND VOTE YOUR CONSCIENCE

There is a non-partisan race for mayor this year. Please look very carefully at the platform and agenda of each and every candidate. Don’t just recycle someone because you recognize their name from another position which they currently hold or previously held. Look deeply into their hearts and see whether they have your best interests in them!

Stop demonizing the Republican Party. That is simply a ploy to divert your attention away from each candidate and what he or she has to offer. Whether there is a [D] or [R] after the candidate’s name is not the stopping point at which you just close your mind and stick to a strict party line. Your responsibilities as a voter go far beyond that. You are abdicating and causing your own pain if you keep putting the same unqualified people in positions to ruin your life as they are doing in 2020.

A JOURNEY OF A THOUSAND MILES BEGINS WITH A SINGLE STEP

This is a famous Chinese proverb. The 1.4 billion people of China are our friends. But their Communist government is their enemy. Their civil rights and religious freedoms have been taken away and they are ordered to serve the state. In Hawaii and the United States, we recognize that the state is to serve the people rather than the people serving the state. The wisdom of the Chinese people will someday prevail to set their country back on the right course. Likewise, here in Hawaii, the prevailing wisdom of Polynesia and the Pacific Basin will prevail and set things back once again on a right course.

So, right now, in the privacy of your own mind and heart and innermost being dedicate yourself to setting our Hawaii ship of state back on the right course this election year. You know you do not like how our current State and County governments are thinking for us and making us into their bond servants to carry out their will against our own best interest and those of our children.

The most practical thing you can do is to put new people into the Hawaii State Senate and Hawaii House of Representatives. The term “conservative” just means that they want to conserve our traditions and our chosen lifestyles and protect them against self-serving politicians. The Republican party is not perfect but if you’re totally honest, you realize that the Democratic Party is a lot farther away from perfection.

You’ve given the Democrats a chance for 60 years now. What has that gotten you? A failed state! Vote for Republicans who will not try to control your every thought and your every action! What have you got to lose? Only the shackles of Democrat bondage! It’s your choice!

