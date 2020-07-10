President Trump will likely pardon long-time confidant Roger Stone near the end of the day Friday. While this is speculation, all indicators point to this being the case. The President has been expressing his dissatisfaction with the verdict for weeks, and today begins the final weekend before Stone is scheduled to report to prison next week.

Based on hints from the White House, they will be announcing the pardon ahead of the weekend. Friday’s are generally considered the best day to release controversial bombshells to allow the news to fade over the weekend before starting a new news cycle on Monday.

This will generally be perceived positively by Trump supporters who have been calling for Stone’s pardon since before he was convicted in November 2019 of making false statements, obstructing an official proceeding and witness tampering in a case related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The infamous CNN/FBI early morning raid on Stone’s house drew outrage from conservatives as an obvious PR stunt by the left.

President Trump has been hinting at a pardon recently.

When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity whether he is considering a pardon or commutation for Stone, Trump responded, “I am always thinking.”

“You’ll be watching like everyone else in this case,” Trump told Hannity.

Stone on Monday asked an appeals court to delay his 40-month prison sentence amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic in the Georgia facility where he is currently set to serve his term.

Trump also slammed Stone’s treatment by law enforcement in an interview with radio host Howie Carr Thursday.

“He was framed. He was treated horrible. He was treated so badly,” Trump said. The president has repeatedly defended Stone, previously calling him the “victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt.”

Carr cited reports that Stone is “praying” for a commutation of his convictions or a pardon from the president.

“Well if you say he’s praying, his prayer may be answered. Let’s find out what happened,” Trump responded.

Roger Stone should have a very good weekend. Instead of preparing to report to prison next week, he can move forward knowing President Trump took care of business.

