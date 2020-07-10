Senator Chuck Grassley recently took to the Twitter public square and announced his displeasure that U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation into members of the federal government’s coordinated campaign to remove President Trump from office under the pretense of fraudulently-constructed allegations of Russian collusion might not yield any tangible results until after the November 3 election. Although Senator Grassley’s efforts to raise the issue eclipse those of most every other Republican Senator, it says quite a bit about where we are as a country that the President of the United States can be targeted by agents within the intelligence and federal law enforcement communities in an effort that is indistinguishable from our classic conception of a coup d’état, and hardly a peep is heard from Congress, save a handful of tweets that convey no more seriousness in purpose than the digital equivalent of an exasperated shrug.

Surely a conspiracy to frame the President as a Russian spy — a charge punishable by not just impeachment and removal but also execution — should deserve a bit more concentrated attention from the elected members of our representative government. John F. Kennedy once ominously observed that anyone could kill the sitting president if he were prepared to give his life in the process. What has this long drawn-out effort against President Trump been but a political assassination under the cover of institutional legitimacy? And not only has no one paid any price, let alone faced legal jeopardy, for undertaking such a brazen assault on the presidency, but we are also told that the details of the whole sordid operation must be kept secret, lest they affect the results of the next election.

Does anybody in Washington, D.C. know how absurd that sounds?

We now know for certain that the FBI found nothing untoward linking Donald Trump to the Russian government as far back as the summer before the 2016 election. Still, that indisputable fact was ignored repeatedly by both John Brennan and James Comey, among many others, to help fan the flames of a baseless conspiracy theory that first threatened to convince the Electoral College to disregard the legitimacy of the election before it could be certified, then launched endless criminal and congressional investigations into President Trump and many of his associates, and finally produced a two-year Special Counsel investigation that elevated Robert Mueller to Lord High Protector of these United States, while forcing Republicans to run for mid-term elections in 2018 under the shadow and taint of imaginary scandal.

After using the Russian conspiracy hoax as a guise to maneuver President Trump from office, return the House of Representatives to the Democratic Party, and constrain the president’s constitutional control over his own Department of Justice, now Senator Grassley’s warning implies that the federal government will withhold the truth of the scandal that has dominated the United States for four years, so that we can make our choice for the highest office in the land while being left completely in the dark about the true nature of the crimes that have played out before the country.

Even more preposterously, one of the two candidates for that office, former vice-President Biden, has already been implicated by the personal notes of Peter Strzok, the former FBI Investigative Agent and Chief of the CIA’s Counterintelligence Group who helped spin the Russian collusion hoax, in having set the FBI’s sights toward the malicious prosecution of General Michael Flynn for allegedly violating the Logan Act. For all intents and purposes, the American people are being told to vote this November without ever knowing whether one of the two major party candidates was directly connected to the attempted overthrow of the other.

It strains credulity that anything could be more pertinent to the coming election than knowing the discovered facts up to this point in time of how members of the federal government targeted President Trump for removal in a manner that Attorney General Barr compares explicitly to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and whether the Democratic Party’s own presidential nominee had knowledge or involvement in that undertaking. To believe otherwise leaves voters in the unfathomable dilemma of potentially electing a conspirator in the coup against the current president as his replacement.

Surely, even in the swamplands of the nation’s capital, elected representatives can see that there could be nothing more damaging to the continuing preservation of the nation’s institutions than rewarding an ally, and potential member, of a conspiracy to strike down the sitting president with the one political office vested with the power to pardon and protect any of the conspirators involved. It is difficult to imagine a more serious and consequential miscarriage of justice.

We are fast approaching the Rubicon in this country where the rule of law is seen as only applying to those without political power or patronage. In July of 2016, Americans listened to then-director of the FBI James Comey lay out a criminal case against Hillary Clinton for having violated national security secrecy laws, only to then hear him excuse her criminal behavior altogether as insufficient to bother a federal prosecutor to pursue. If it turns out that members of Barack Obama’s administration, up to and including Vice President Biden himself, were involved in the efforts to frame candidate and President Trump as a Russian agent necessitating removal from office, then the American people must be made aware of these facts before even greater damage to the nation can occur.

Darkness and obfuscation will not lead us out of this volatile predicament. Members of the federal government entrusted to sort this whole affair out have strayed down that path for four long years. And recently, Democrats in Congress have gone so far to maintain secrecy over anything AG Barr might bring to light that they have moved to suspend his travel beyond the limits of the national capital, itself. If Republicans in the Senate do not demand answers from U.S. Attorney Durham now and throw long-overdue light upon what has evolved into the greatest political scandal in American history, then they risk a political conflagration after the presidential election that may well rage beyond their control. The lies that have been told to upend our political system since President Trump’s election must come to an end before their damage brings us all to our own.

