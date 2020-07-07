The official Twitter account for the United States Marine Corps reported this morning that an active shooter was present at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center – Twentynine Palms.
#BREAKING: Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time. More to follow.
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020
#BREAKING: A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning after reports of an active shooter at a marine base in Twentynine Palms. FOX 11 has confirmed that no injuries were reported. https://t.co/dn7d1hYKO7
— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 7, 2020
Gunshots were reported around 6:30 am at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center – Twentynine Palms. Very little information has been released so far. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes available.
