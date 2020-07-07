The news has been dreadful as of late, with left still trying to exploit pandemic panic and erase history, not to mention pushing their insane idea of defunding and abolishing the police. In light of that, a ray of hope is emerging from the gloom.

Thus, we have a bit of good news on the pro-liberty front this morning. We are one veto override away from a strengthening of the common sense human right of self-defense in the state of North Carolina.

A measure that would strengthen the safety and security of the people has made its way through the legislature but was vetoed by the Governor. Bearing Arms picks up the story: N.C. House Speaker Wants To Override Gov’s Gun Bill Veto:

A bill that would allow concealed carry holders to attend church services held on properties where a private school is located was vetoed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper last week, but the Republican Speaker of the House says there are enough votes in the legislature to override the governor’s objections.

House Bill 652 would allow concealed permit holders to lawfully carry during services held at private schools, as long as classes are not in session and the property owner has given approval of the practice. Already in North Carolina concealed carry holders are legally allowed to carry in freestanding churches across the state, so this bill is really a minor fix, though it does also contain a provision that would allow non-police first responders to lawfully carry when they are working with SWAT teams and other police agencies.

Jared Yanis of Guns & Gadgets fame has detailed the situation with links to the legislation the 2nd Amendment Protection Act [House Bill 652].

As well as a helpful link for those in the state of North Carolina to Find your legislator.

Those in the state may want to contact the people who work for you and voice your support for this pro-liberty legislation. Please note that slight mistake was made in the video in mentioning the wrong date for the override vote. It is scheduled to take place tomorrow on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. So, contact your legislator if you are in the state.

Naturally, Governor Cooper decided to veto the bill because it would open up the way to have good people carry in certain situations to ensure their safety and security. Apparently ‘King’ Cooper thinks that a mass murderer will stop at a sign that says: No freedom allowed. Most sane people realize that disarming the innocent won’t protect them, as has been proven by the fact that 94% Mass Public Shootings Keep Occur In Gun-Free Zones.

