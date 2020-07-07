Anyone can be taken by a hoax on the internet. It happens. We see something and believe it to be real, only to find out later that it was fake. Maybe it’s confirmation bias clouding our judgment. Maybe we’re just gullible. Maybe it was just a Joe Biden moment. Knowing this, I had to confirm whether an image of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blowing bubbles at a child was real. Surely she can’t be that dense, right?

Wrong.

.@AOC: The coronavirus is deadly you guys! [two minutes later]@AOC: Blowing bubbles at children is totally safe you guys! pic.twitter.com/KybZchZnHV — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 7, 2020

When you take off your mask to blow bubbles pic.twitter.com/NCinuJj92t — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2020

The freshman Congresswoman took off her face mask to blow bubbles within close proximity to a child. Lest we forget, the coronavirus is preached like a religion by mainstream media and Democrats who believe it’s their ticket to election success in November. They don’t want people to be able to do, well, anything that could allow a single particle to be transferred from one person to another.

In reality, both Democratic lawmakers and mainstream media are well aware that the coronavirus is not the existential threat they publicly claim it to be. And every now and then, their knowledge of this slips out. AOC isn’t trying to kill the kid in front of her. She was simply overtaken by the desire to blow bubbles and let her fake coronavirus panic guard down. But, they have a narrative to maintain, so mask scolding will certainly come next for the Congresswoman when these images spread.

Clearly, the Congresswoman is actively and aggressively transmitting the disease, assuming we believe the mainstream media narrative. Does she hate children? Is she trying to kill grandma?

