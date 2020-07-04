In several states, it is clear that COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are a clear political maneuver. As the government bears the sword in vain as evil people kill and beat the innocent, plunder businesses, and tear down our history, they will sharpen their blade against you this Fourth of July. Even the once reliable state of Texas is embracing California levels of tyranny. Even the one staunch conservative governor of Florida is now capitulating to tyranny. Even our once audacious President is celebrating the draconian measures as lifesaving. Countries in Europe, as an American, I would not dare call free, realize the importance of herd immunity and the folly of oppressive measures. We are being played.

The American government at all levels in various places is punishing good and rewarding evil. And as the Founding Father’s did in 1776, they defied on the Fourth of July risking their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor in pursuit of just governance.

In 2020, the sword of the government is aimed at its most loyal and patriotic citizens. Many states barring gatherings, closing churches, and reclosing businesses in the name of public safety after permitting lawlessness on the streets by the least patriotic of the citizenry.

This Fourth of July, we have little to celebrate. If you were to forego celebration, I would not blame you. We have lost this country. The right to life is not honored. Our liberties are taken away by government fiat. The First Amendment is gone. Our Second Amendment is in shambles compared to what the founders envisioned. Our Fourth and Fifth Amendments are in shambles. There is no Ninth Amendment, and the Tenth Amendment is meaningless. The Sixteenth Amendment is stronger than ever. We are less free today than in 1775. We have less wisdom. And our nation no longer appeals to the highest authority. The trajectory of the United States is depressing. As a student of history, I know what happens when Marxists achieve power. As a student of theology, I know where this ideology really comes from.

The 2020 election will not save us. Trump is not fighting for us, and second term Republicans are oft worse. Joe Biden’s regent will bring on the oppression. The Trump administration has tolerated tyranny and lawlessness. The Founding Father’s believed in self-government. Self government begins with the self. The Constitution begins with “We the People” noting that the people have authority here. You have authority. It is time to use it. Fourth of July presents an opportunity to exercise righteous defiance.

Gather with your friends and families. Grill meat. Set off illegal fireworks. Do not wear your useless masks or social distance. Do not permit the lies of government. Empower yourself to self-govern. Remember who fought the Revolutionary War and why. Use the Fourth of July to get into the habit of defying the imminent tyranny that is taking over every institution.

