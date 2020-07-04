It is truly astonishing that the nation’s socialist left still has the gall to claim to be truthful after all they have collectively done over the past few weeks. After their blatant hypocrisy of declaring that the re-open protests would kill Grandma. Then literally claiming that the Black Lives Matter riots… protests would actually prevent the spread of disease. They have finally admitted the truth, that the riots… protests DID lead to a spike in coronavirus cases:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has admitted recent protests and mass demonstrations have led to a spike in coronavirus cases in the city. Garcetti revealed during a press conference on Wednesday that LA County health officials believe some of the new COVID-19 cases may have come from large groups of people gathering at rallies. ‘I talked again with [Director of Public Health] Dr Barbara Ferrer about that this morning. She does think some of the spread did come from our protests,’ the mayor told reporters.”

Doublethink in triplicate

If all of this weren’t so dire with the threat of socialists forcing their will on everyone else, their machinations would be incredibly hilarious. George Orwell had nothing on the socialist left in the area of ‘doublethink’ Defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as:

“The acceptance of contrary opinions or beliefs at the same time, especially as a result of political indoctrination.”

They expect everyone to believe that the small gatherings of people from church services and business re-openings somehow spread disease, while mass gatherings of BLM Rioters did not.

Even more hilarious are the subtle implications of the studies that counter-intuitively show that the violence of the BLM Riots caused people to stay home and slowed overall spread of coronavirus in Denver and other cities. This is master level doublethink in that we’re supposed to believe that the ‘protests’ were peaceful while at the same time it kept other people in their homes.

Does anyone believe a word uttered by the New York Times after it was taken over by the SJW’s?

The past few weeks have seen the national socialist media top themselves in propaganda predilection, with the birdcage liner of record leading the pack. A decade ago they were merely biased away from the pro-liberty right.

Recent years have seen them go off the rails with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Then they went to the dark side of propaganda purposefully censoring talk of the common sense human right of self-defense with the Marx… pardon... March for our lives Astroturf activists. But that was only the beginning of the left dropping the mask concealing their deep-seated hatred of liberty.

These days, the propaganda has become completely obvious with national socialist media carefully using the phrase ‘peaceful protesters’ instead of looters or rioters. The Associated Press and other outfits have unabashedly become full-fledged fake news organs for the Left, with the worst of the worst being the New York Times that should have the motto ‘All the fake news that’s fit to print’.

Reaping the whirlwind

It’s hard to shake the idea that one of the purposes of the BLM Riots was to re-energize the pandemic panic by spreading the virus far and wide. Most of the states began re-opening around the end of May from what was really only a partial shutdown. Somehow, we’re supposed to believe that the SARS-CoV-2 virus took off the month of May so those infections became manifest in the last few weeks of June.

Whether or not it was a happy accident for the nation’s socialist left or malicious intent on their part isn’t as important as what they are doing with the results. They are using it as an excuse to shut down as much of the economy as possible while pushing their placebo mask subjugation.

Meanwhile, they continue to blame all of this on the pro-liberty right while trying to push for more ‘stimulus’ vote-buying and mail-in election fraud. All from what they caused in the first place.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

We’ve been quietly dealing with the left’s fetish for control, but all of this is going to reach a breaking point. People are getting sick of the double-dealing and deception from the left and our patience is wearing mighty thin. They need to know that before they go too far and they do something they are going to regret.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.