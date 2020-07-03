President Trump was right. Even CNN and other Trump-hating mainstream media outlets had to admit this morning that an encouraging comprehensive study has shown Hydroxychloroquine as part of COVID-19 treatment saved lives. Granted, CNN is already trying to spin their way out of the news, but the cat is mostly out of the bag. What President Trump said may be effective, many in mainstream media said was dangerous. What President Trump took himself as a preventative, some in mainstream media said could kill people. The President was right. The media talking heads were wrong.

Now, we have to ask the morbid but important question: How many people died as a result of mainstream media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome? Dr David Samadi estimates it could be thousands. Dr. Samadi talked about the coronavirus on our podcast in May:

I want to ensure that everyone understands the gravity of the situation here. Hydroxychloroquine worked this whole time. The media said it would literally kill you if you took it simply because POTUS promoted it as a cure. Thousands of people likely DIED because of this. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 3, 2020

This isn’t the first study to point to the potential benefits of Hydroxychloroquine as part of a treatment regimen, but it’s the first to be generally accepted as comprehensive enough to draw strong conclusions. For months, smaller studies have shown promising results, but the counter-narrative from both Democrats and mainstream media cast continuous doubt on the efficacy of the treatment. It prompted many doctors to hesitate in prescribing the anti-Malaria drug despite being proven safe to humans for the last seven decades.

Many politicians even tried blocking it as a possible treatment, all because President Trump touted it. Some at NOQ Report have speculated that if Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi or former Vice President Joe Biden had touted the drug before the President did, the narrative would have been reversed. It seems as if even in matters that should squarely fall on doctors and scientists, politics got in the way. As a result, people died.

Others are pointing their fingers squarely at mainstream media, including former acting DNI Richard Grenell:

A very real question should be asked by real journalists: Did some US media outlets encourage people to NOT take a drug that could have saved their lives- all because they hate Trump? https://t.co/QiSiXwQpmr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 3, 2020

Imagine if mainstream media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome had been put on hold for the sake of saving lives. It’s impossible to know how many people could have been saved, but one thing is certain. Some would have been.

